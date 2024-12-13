President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints members of the Commission on Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the Commission for the Promotion of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) for a period of five years.

The Commission is a body established in terms of the South African Constitution of 1996.

Section 31 of the constitutional Bill of Rights directs that: “Persons belonging to a cultural, religious or linguistic community may not be denied the right, with other members of that community to enjoy their culture, practice their religion and use their language; and to form, join and maintain cultural, religious and linguistic associations and other organs of civil society.”

The Commission undertakes its protection and promotion of these rights through proactive and reactive approaches.

As the department responsible for the administration of the CRL Rights Act, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs issued a public notice for nominations of persons for appointment to the Commission for 2024 to 2029.

Nominees were shortlisted and invited to interviews before a selection panel chaired by Prof Itumeleng Mosala submitted recommendations to the President.

Following this process, President Ramaphosa has appointed the following persons to advance the work of the Commission:

Ms Thoko Nonhle Jeanette Mkhwanazi-Xaluva

Ms Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, who previously served as​ a Commissioner, is also Head of Public Education and Advocacy unit within the Commission. She is involved in promoting and protecting the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities and nation building as an activist.

Mr George Henry Mahlangu

Mr Mahlangu is the Prince in the Amandebele wakwa Ndzundza Sokhulumi. He possesses extensive knowledge of culture and experience in ensuring safer initiation practices in communities with the ability to resolve complex community issues.

Dr Tsholofelo Masetshaba Mosala

Dr Mosala is a former Commissioner with an interest in youth matters, coupled with her experience as a researcher in culture and Anthropology, and as a budding poet.

Mr James Petrus Mapanka

Mr Mapanka is an activist for the Khoi, Nama and San languages. He is a former teacher and local government official who has served on various boards in Northern Cape Tourism and been honoured for his work with a special award by the Northern Cape MEC of Education.

Mrs Doris Tsakane Nkwe

Mrs Nkwe is a linguist, culturist, education and researcher who holds a Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics. She is an indigenous language activist who is a former teacher and lecturer.

Dr Sylvia Mmamohapi Pheto

Dr Pheto served as a Commissioner in the previous Commission and previously worked as a public servant at the North West provincial legislature. She also brings to the Commission her experience as Secretary of the Women’s Wing of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa.

Professor Muneer Abduroaf

Prof Abduroaf served as a Commissioner in the previous Commission. He is a law lecturer and Executive Council Member of the Muslim Judicial Council. He combines legal competence with a grounded understanding of the Muslim religion.

Adv. Sipho Gideon “Rasta” Mantula

Adv. Mantula was previously a researcher in the CRL Rights Commission. He is an active participant in South Africa’s tapestry of cultural and linguistic community dialogues including the Rastafari National Question.

Ms Xolisa Donna Makoboka

Ms Makoboka is a Social Justice Practitioner and former senior manager in the Department of Social Development responsible for nation building and social cohesion. Her experience includes a period as a manager in the Public Education and Advocacy Unit of the CRL Commission.

Dr Rajendran Thangavelu Govender

Dr Govender is a seasoned social anthropologist with extensive academic and professional experience in Zulu and Hindu cultures. He brings practical experience in fostering cultural preservation with various senior leadership roles within cultural, linguistic and religious organisations.

Professor Mokgale Albert Makgopa

Prof. Makgopa is a language practitioner with experience in promoting and protecting indigenous languages. He serves as an educator teaching Northern Sotho, Tshivenda and Xitsonga). He has experience in development​ of indigenous languages through​linguistic, literature and folklore at institutions of higher learning.

Adv. Aubrey Kgositoi Sedupane

Adv. Sedupane has extensive experience in human rights law and holds Master of Law degree in Human Rights Law. He has experience of working in various communities, and has investigated and mediated critical cases that involved violation of rights​of​ CRL communities.

President Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 12 of the CRL Rights Act appointed Ms Mkhwanazi-Xaluva and Mr Mahlangu as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, respectively.

The President expresses his deep appreciation to outgoing Commissioners for their service and wishes the new Commission well in promoting and defending the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za