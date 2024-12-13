President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts President Steinmeier of Germany for working visit, 13 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 13 December 2024, host President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany, at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the President’s official residence in Pretoria.

The visit will serve to highlight the 30th anniversary of democracy in South Africa and the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. The leaders will have an opportunity to engage on a variety of issues of mutual interest, thereby enhancing the strategic relationship and fostering closer cooperation between the two countries.

South Africa has a very substantial and diverse relationship with Germany. Germany is one of South Africa’s most important strategic partners and is the third largest market for South African exports, the third largest source of overseas tourists, as well as a major investor and development partner.

In November 2018, President Steinmeier paid a State Visit to South Africa.

He will arrive in South Africa on 12 December 2024 from the Federal Republic of Nigeria where he would have paid a three-day State Visit.

During his visit, President Steinmeier will be accompanied by a business delegation of ten German CEOs and will participate in a business roundtable during the afternoon of 13 December 2024. He will also lay a wreath at Freedom Park. He will also visit Lesotho on 14 December 2024 before returning to South Africa for an onward flight to Germany.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za