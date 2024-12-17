Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Former Skilled Trades Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Florida to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-Better Lawyers-Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad has mesothelioma or lung cancer and they were working as a skilled trades worker in Florida or anywhere in the USA before 1983 please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. ” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a former skilled trades worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. When we say skilled trades worker we are talking about plumbers, electricians, welders, mechanics, HVAC techs, pipefitters and machinists. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Orlando, and they are one of the nation's leading law firms for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"Skilled trades workers who were working before the early 1980s were on the front line of asbestos exposure nationwide, and the typical trades workers in the 1970s-early 1980s would have had routine exposure to asbestos. Federal laws that protected workers from exposure to asbestos happened after the early 1980s. Before then there were no prohibitions related to asbestos exposure to people like plumbers, welders, electricians, mechanics or pipefitters. Exposure to asbestos causes mesothelioma and lung cancer.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer and they were working as a skilled trades worker in Florida or anywhere in the USA before 1983 please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106.

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

