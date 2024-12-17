Intersec Selected to Power Public Warning System in Slovenia

Cell broadcast in Slovenia, an Intersec solution

In 2023, Slovenia experienced unprecedented flooding. With Intersec's cell broadcast technology, the country will be better prepared for future emergencies".

By choosing cell broadcast technology, we are modernizing our alert system to ensure that Slovenia is more resilient and better prepared for future emergencies.” — Marko Stošicki, Telekom Slovenije project lead

PARIS, FRANCE, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Mobile network operator Telekom Slovenije, d.d. to serve as the enabling infrastructure for the National Public Alert System in Slovenia, powered by Intersec.- Following recent successful deployments in Austria and Luxembourg, Slovenia win reinforces Intersec's European leadership in population alerting.Paris, December 17, 2024 – Intersec, a global leader in innovative national public safety solutions, today announced its selection by Telekom Slovenije to deploy, the nationwide alerting technology, financed by the European Union and Republic of Slovenia, to help keep the country's population safe and informed in case of an emergency, in accordance with the EU mandate (Article 110 of the European Electronic Communications Code).Home to 2.1 million residents and a popular destination for 6.2 million annual tourists, Slovenia is a topographically diverse country comprising portions of major geographic landscapes— Alpine mountains, thick forests, and Adriatic coastline, and geographically exposed to natural risks. In August 2023, the country experienced unprecedented flooding, as heavy rains affected two-thirds of the country. Prime Minister Robert Golob stated, "we will be able to come out of the post-flood reconstruction as a stronger society".According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, "The main objective is to reach everybody who finds themselves at a specific location at a certain moment. It must not depend on whether they have an app or whether they have internet access”. Telekom Slovenije project lead Marko Stošicki emphasized the government's commitment by stating, "By choosing cell broadcast technology, we are modernizing our alert system to ensure that Slovenia is more resilient and better prepared for future emergencies."In practice, to reach everyone within a geographic area to reduce disaster risk, Intersec Public Warning System is an integrated solution, from the creation of the alert by the authorities to their dissemination leveraging the national telecom infrastructure. On the one hand, Intersec will deploy a user-centric interface for the Ministry of Defence's Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief. On the other hand, Intersec will power its cell broadcast technology at Telekom. Indeed, the operators have opted to collaborate and pool their efforts, by appointing Telekom to deploy, host, and manage the centralized alerting platform and integrate the other Slovenian mobile network operators.In addition to rapid deployment, Telekom Slovenije selected Intersec for its expertise in public warning systems and its proven experience within the European Union, particularly in Croatia and Austria, neighboring countries to Slovenia facing similar risks.--------------About IntersecIntersec is a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 90 clients in 40 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate, and map nearly one billion connected devices 24/7, and our mission-critical communication solutions cover 400 million people around the world. Headquartered in France, Intersec places Privacy by Design well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec.com.

