CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of Tulane University Master of Health Administration (MHA) Program

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the Tulane University Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine MHA for a seven-year term.

"I am extraordinarily proud of the Health Policy and Management team who led the reaccreditation process, especially Dr. Lizheng Shi, Dr. Arthur Mora, Dr. David Washburn, Dr. Jillian Torres, Alison Rinehart, and Shelby Olin.” said Dr. Thomas A. LaVeist, dean of the school and Weatherhead Presidential Chair in Health Equity. “I know how hard our faculty and staff work to live up to the ideals established by CAHME and how important it is to maintain this level of professionalism.”

“Our department has a long history with health management education and the MHA, and we continue to live up to that legacy,” said Dr. Arthur Mora, chair of the department. Tulane was one of the first schools to establish an MHA program more than 50 years ago. “Our program provides a solid grounding in the field while also exposing our students to innovative ideas, interesting opportunities, and a solid pathway to leadership.”

"CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 153 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About the Tulane University Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine:

As of September 18, 2024, we are the Tulane University Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine! Our name recognizes the landmark total lifetime giving of Celia Scott Weatherhead, a 1965 graduate of Tulane’s Newcomb College and a stalwart supporter of issues of public health and health equity.

Our school was initially founded in 1912 when it became the very first school of public health in the United States. Tulane’s commitment to public health goes back even further, however, to 1834 when the university was founded to address concerns of cholera, yellow fever, smallpox, and malaria.

The Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health continues to educate passionate students who want to make a difference in the health and well-being of populations around the globe.

For more information, visit sph.tulane.edu.

