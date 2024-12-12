Options for Reducing the Deficit: 2025 to 2034

At the request of the House and Senate Committees on the Budget, the Congressional Budget Office periodically issues a compendium of budget options to help inform federal lawmakers about the implications of possible policy choices that would reduce the deficit. This report, the latest in the series, presents 76 options for altering spending and revenues to reduce federal budget deficits.

The options come from a variety of sources, including legislative proposals, budget proposals from various Administrations, Congressional staff, federal agencies, and private groups. The options are intended to reflect a range of possibilities rather than to rank priorities or present a comprehensive list. The inclusion or exclusion of a particular option does not represent an endorsement or a rejection by CBO. In keeping with CBO’s mandate to provide objective, impartial analysis, this report makes no recommendations.