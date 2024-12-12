New Regina General Hospital Parkade Set to Open to Staff and Visitors

CANADA, December 12 - Released on December 12, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), is pleased to open the new Regina General Hospital (RGH) Parkade on December 16, 2024, providing 1,005 parking spaces for patients, visitors and staff.

"I am very honoured to be a part of the historic grand opening of the new parkade at Regina General Hospital and thankful we could provide a safer, more convenient parking option for everyone visiting the facility," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Our government is proud to have delivered a solution to a long-time concern for health care workers, patients and visitors at RGH."

The four-level structure will include 320 public parking spaces on the ground level of the parkade and 685 secure staff spaces on the remaining three levels, for an increase of 686 parking stalls. Parking fees and payment systems for both visitors and staff will remain the same as was in place prior to construction of the parkade.

"I am pleased to celebrate the opening of this parkade, which adds safe and convenient parking for patients, staff and visitors at the Regina General Hospital," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This expansion reflects our government's commitment to supporting health care in Regina and across Saskatchewan."

The new parking structure will improve safety, accessibility and convenience for all who visit RGH. Safety features include cameras and motion-sensor lighting throughout the parkade and a duress system on all levels, providing a quick way to call RGH Protective Services for assistance in emergencies or safety concerns.

"The new parkade at Regina General Hospital is more than just a place to park," SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "It represents a vital investment in accessibility, directly supporting the seamless delivery of high-quality health care services and provides a secure and more convenient parking option for patients, visitors, and staff."

Eligible staff have been notified and can begin using the parkade on Monday morning.

Additional features of the parkade include a stall count display at the entrances showing the number of available spaces and six pay-by-use electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for staff and four EV charging stations for visitors.

The construction was led by Link Developments.

"We are thrilled to deliver this much-needed facility to the Regina community," Link Developments Founder and Principal Carmen Lien said. "This project underscores our commitment to supporting health care infrastructure and ensuring that accessing care is as convenient and stress-free as possible. This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication and expertise of our partners. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Ledcor Construction, whose hard work and precision brought this project to life, and to our team of talented consultants who provided invaluable guidance along the way. Additionally, we are deeply grateful to Cornerstone Credit Union, whose financial partnership played a vital role in making this project a reality."

Government invested $22.4 million for construction of the RGH Parkade.

