Sask Parks Offers Fun Winter Activities for Visitors to Enjoy

Saskatchewan residents can enjoy an exciting winter season in provincial parks with a wide range of winter events and activities. From snowshoeing to ice skating to cross-country skiing, Sask Parks has so much to offer in this magical season.

"Winter is a big part of our life in Saskatchewan and our goal is to make this season one to remember," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "There are many unique experiences and fun outdoor adventures that will make our Provincial Parks a thrilling destination this winter."

Until March 16, visitors can stay in a Camp-Easy yurt and get a front-row seat to all the exciting winter activities Sask Parks has this season. Exclusively in Echo Valley Provincial Park this winter, there are three propane-heated yurts that sleep up to six people each. Guests can relax with the comfort of a queen bed while still being immersed in nature. Guests are advised to bring proper winter clothing. Yurts are heated, though not fully insulated.

Many parks also have walk-in winter camping available until March 16. While these sites do not require a reservation, visitors are encouraged to call the park beforehand to check on availability, local weather conditions and to reserve a campsite in advance.

Provincial parks open for walk-in camping:

Blackstrap Provincial Park

Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

Danielson Provincial Park

Douglas Provincial Park

Echo Valley Provincial Park

Pike Lake Provincial Park

Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park

Whether visitors are heading to the park for the day or for a couple of nights, there are plenty of winter activities to experience, including snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or tobogganing. Various parks will offer ice fishing and ice skating, as well as snowshoe and cross-country ski rentals throughout the winter.

Local in-park businesses also offer a variety of exciting opportunities, including restaurants and quick eats, unique accommodations, saunas and more.

Visit saskparks.com to discover what each park has to offer this holiday season.

Skate the Park

Skate the Park is back this year starting on Dec. 26 (weather permitting). This unique 900-metre ice-skating loop winds through Aspen Campground at Echo Valley Provincial Park. Visitors can skate between the trees under an array of fairy lights and rest up in the nearby tipi warming shelter.

Skate the Park will be open until Feb. 28, 2025, subject to weather conditions, during the following hours:

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information on Skate the Park, visit: SaskParks.com.

Know Before You Go. Park Entry Permits are Required:

A valid park vehicle entry permit is required to visit provincial parks year-round. Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Annual Entry Permits are available at a discounted rate of $45 and are valid until April 30, 2024. These permits provide unlimited access to park activities and events throughout the winter. Daily permits are also available for $11.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase a Park Entry Permit online before they hit the road.

