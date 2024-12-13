Connecting ATV trails in West Prince

CANADA, December 13 - For the first time, a direct ATV trail will connect the communities of O’Leary and Tignish allowing ATV club members to access 15 km of unpaved, low-volume provincial roads.

The Province and the PEI ATV Federation reached a pilot road agreement to link together private trails, offering a seamless trip in West Prince.

“Pilot roads offer a safe and legal way for ATV enthusiasts to enjoy their sport and the outdoors. New trails open recreation, tourism and economic development opportunities, all good things for Islanders.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

This West Prince trail creates a destination point at the northern tip of the province and lays the foundation for a future tip-to-tip ATV trail. It also connects the O’Leary ATV club to the club in Tignish. The trail will be open in summer, fall and winter, offering an extra six months of riding.

“The club members have been looking forward to this trail and it is exciting seeing this become a reality,” said PEI ATV Federation president Ed Schmidt. “The PEI ATV Federation, clubs and the Province are working hard to grow the ATV trail network, with the end goal of a tip-to-tip trail that many Islanders and visitors can enjoy.”

The provincial government and the federation started the pilot road project to expand safe and legal ATV trails. These pilot trails are on unpaved or decommissioned low-traffic roads, ensuring they are safe for both the public and the environment. PEI now has 65 kms of ATV pilot roads across the province. Overall, the federation and its clubs have over 650 kms of private ATV trails.

Since 2019, ATV clubs across the Island have received $790,000 from the Rural Growth Initiative that helps with building and maintaining private ATV trails.

