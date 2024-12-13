[Exploring New Business Opportunities] IPIM Co-ordinates the Participation of the Macao Hotel and Catering Industry to Join the HOTELEX SHENZHEN, Facilitating 63 Business Matching Talks

MACAU, December 13 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) co-ordinated the participation of over 10 Macao enterprises and commerce associations in the “HOTELEX SHENZHEN 2024” held at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre from 12 to 14 December, with the aim of supporting Macao enterprises in expanding into mainland China and international markets, and exploring new business opportunities.

Focusing on New Trends in the Industry Chain and Seeking New Business Opportunities

With an exhibition area exceeding 300,000 square metres, HOTELEX has attracted over 200,000 trade visitors and over 3,000 exhibitors, establishing itself as an exchange communication platform for industry elites. Several industry forums were held during the event, such as the 2024 Cultural Tourism Investment Summit and the 2024 Bay Area Hotel Industry High-Quality Development Conference. These forums were designed to facilitate in-depth exchanges among participants and industry professionals, enabling the exploration of latest trends and opportunities within the industry chain. Macao enterprises’ representatives had 63 business matching talks with the exhibitors during HOTELEX.

Exploring New Market Demands at HOTELEX to Support the Appropriately Diversified Development for Macao’s Industries

According to some Macao enterprises, HOTELEX has brought together potential partners in the industry chain and is an important platform to identify new business opportunities. This event provides enterprises with the opportunities to discover new market demands and reach out to new customers, further advancing the appropriately diversified development of Macao’s “1+4” industries. It also fosters enterprise exchanges and co-operation, promoting growth and collaboration within the business community.

Exploring the Feasibility of Attracting More Professional MICE Events to Macao

During the event, representatives from IPIM and the Macao hotel industry met with the organiser of the event, Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd. The two parties discussed the feasibility of holding professional MICE events in Macao in the future and deepening exchanges and co-operation between the MICE industries of the two regions.

About HOTELEX

HOTELEX, as a significant economic and trade event in the hotel and catering industry, has undergone over 30 years of development, drawing in over 800,000 professional buyers and high-quality resources from across the entire industry chain. In 2023, HOTELEX was hosted in Shenzhen for the first time and has undergone a comprehensive upgrade this year, expanding the event’s scale by 50%. The exhibition now encompasses high-quality resources across nine major sectors, including coffee and tea, beverages, food, and catering equipment.