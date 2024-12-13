UM professor Xu Qingsong honoured as IEEE Fellow

MACAU, December 13 - Xu Qingsong, professor in the Department of Electromechanical Engineering of the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST), University of Macau (UM), has been elected a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the design and control of robotic micro- and nano-positioning and manipulation systems. Prof Xu is the first scholar from Macao to receive this honour from the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society. His election not only reflects his significant contributions to scientific research but also highlights UM’s growing reputation in the international academic community.

IEEE, formed in 1963, is the world’s largest and most prestigious non-profit international society in the fields of electronics, electrical engineering, computer science, communications, and automation engineering. IEEE currently has over 460,000 members across more than 190 countries and regions, and IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of membership in IEEE. The selection process for IEEE Fellows is rigorous, with no more than 0.1% of the total voting membership being elevated to Fellow grade each year. This prestigious title is awarded to distinguished scholars who have made significant contributions to the advancement of science and technology and have had a profound impact on society.

Prof Xu is a professor in the Department of Electromechanical Engineering of FST at UM and is the founding director of the Smart and Micro/Nano Systems Laboratory (SMNSL) of FST. He obtained his PhD in electromechanical engineering from UM in 2008, joined UM as an assistant professor in 2010, and was promoted to associate professor and full professor in 2015 and 2019, respectively. In 2021, Prof Xu was elected a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), becoming the first scholar from Macao to receive this honour. Together with the IEEE Fellowship, he has become one of the few Chinese scholars to hold fellowships from both ASME and IEEE.

Prof Xu has published four monographs in English and over 400 papers in international journals and conferences. His research has earned him numerous awards, including several Macao Science and Technology Awards. Prof Xu has been listed among the top 2% of scientists in the world for six consecutive years, from 2019 to 2024. He currently serves as an associate editor for IEEE Transactions on Robotics and has held editorial positions for more than ten prestigious international journals, including IEEE/ASME Transactions on Mechatronics, IEEE Transactions on Automation Science and Engineering, and IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters. Prof Xu’s achievements have enhanced UM’s reputation in the international academic community and given new impetus to robotics and automation research worldwide. His success will continue to inspire more students to pursue excellence, explore the unknown, and contribute to societal progress.