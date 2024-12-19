CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of Florida International University, Master of Health Services Administration

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Florida International University, MHSA for a three-year term.

“This accreditation is a significant accomplishment and a testament of our collective commitment to academic excellence and our relentless pursuit of improving health care through superior education and research,” said Dr. Jorge A. Valdes, Dean, Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Florida International University. “Achieving CAHME accreditation ensures that our program meets the highest educational standards recognized by leaders in healthcare management education. It is also an assurance to our students that the education they receive at FIU is aligned with the needs of the nation’s healthcare industry and is delivered at a level of excellence that prepares them for professional success.”

CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

We are proud to have earned CAHME accreditation, a recognition that reflects our unwavering commitment to student success. This achievement underscores our dedication to providing students with the knowledge, skills, and leadership training they need to thrive in the dynamic and ever-evolving healthcare industry. It reflects the hard work of our faculty, staff, and students and reinforces our mission to shape the future of health services administration" said Dr. Tina Yeung, MHSA Program Director, Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Florida International University.

"The CAHME accreditation of the MHSA program is a game-changer for students like me. It validates the quality of education we receive at FIU and gives us confidence that we are fully prepared to lead and make a meaningful impact in the healthcare industry,” said Mrs. Bria Hudson, MHSA Candidate

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 153 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About FIU’s Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences:

The FIU Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences has earned a national reputation for academic excellence propelled by a philosophy that embraces diversity, technology, evidence-based practice, and research to prepare leaders across various healthcare disciplines. In 2024, U.S. News & World Report ranked several graduate and undergraduate programs in the top 50 among public universities: Master of Science in Nursing, No. 21; Doctor of Nursing Practice, No. 30; Nurse Anesthesia; Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, No. 48; and Bachelor of Nursing, No. 88. The college has graduated over 20,000 alumni in nursing, athletic training, communication sciences and disorders, health services administration, occupational therapy, and physical therapy. Students enrolled in the College represent the ethnically diverse South Florida region and U.S., with 89% minorities, of whom many are bilingual.

Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences

