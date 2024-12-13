OSCE supports Ukraine in preventing and combating illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives

On 11 December, over 100 representatives of Ukrainian authorities, international organizations, diplomatic missions and civil society participated in the Second National Conference on Preventing and Combating Illicit Trafficking of Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives (WAE) in Kyiv.

The event, held by the OSCE and the European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine—is part of efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s national WAE control system through comprehensive dialogue, co-ordination and co-operation among all relevant stakeholders in this field.

"Improving national legislation and institutional capacities in the context of increasing security challenges continues to be a priority for Ukraine. The implementation of effective WAE control mechanisms will contribute to protection of citizens and the state as a whole," emphasized Oleksii Serheiev, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Shawn DeCaluwe, Deputy Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre, confirmed the Organization's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine on this track. "Our purpose is to provide a platform for exchange of experience, international co-operation and development of common strategies which will help in overcoming threats related to illicit trafficking of WAE in Ukraine," he stressed.

The Conference focused on recent changes in legislation, Ukraine meeting its international obligations and the identification of solutions to the country’s key challenges. Special emphasis was placed on strengthening the capacities of authorities to provide a transparent and effective data exchange.

The event was carried out as part of the OSCE extra-budgetary project "In support of strengthening the capacities of Ukrainian authorities in preventing and combating illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives in all its aspects", financed by the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia and Poland. It is also supported by Lithuania and Spain. The project is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the State Border Guards Service and the State Customs Service of Ukraine.