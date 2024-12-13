Challenges and opportunities in the field of migration diplomacy in focus at OSCE workshop

Migration is becoming an increasingly important area of diplomatic relations. Recently, the adoption of bilateral and multilateral agreements of migration governance has intensified globally, and references to migration diplomacy have recurred systematically in political and public debates.

In this context, the Economic Governance Unit (EGU) of the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) hosted the thematic workshop “The significance of migration diplomacy in the context of the OSCE” at the OSCE Secretariat in Vienna on 13 December.

In the first part of the workshop, Ambassador Neil Holland shared information on how migration management will feature in the Security Committee’s under the UK Chairpersonship next year. This was followed by a thematic discussion, guided by a conversation between Guido Tintori, EGU-OCEEA Economic Affairs Officer, and Professor Gerasimos Tsourapas (University of Glasgow, London School of Economics and Political Science, and The American University in Cairo), one of the leading scholars that advanced the concept of migration diplomacy. The exchange provided insights and real-world case studies on the use of diplomatic tools, processes, and procedures to manage cross-border population mobility.

This session set the stage for the second part of the workshop where, under Chatham House Rule, participants discussed the conditions under which migration diplomacy might be applied within the OSCE and in the context of the OSCE’s work.

The workshop provided a platform for OSCE diplomats, practitioners, and those working on migration across the Organization’s three dimensions of security to engage in strategic discussions, consider current and emerging policy trends, and identify challenges and solutions in the field of international migration governance.

OCEEA will continue to facilitate dialogue and co-operation on effective international migration governance as an integral part of good economic governance, while promoting a cross-dimensional, integrated and comprehensive approach to migration management across the OSCE.