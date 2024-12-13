Guardian and Observer strike enters final day

As Guardian and Observer journalists take part in a fourth day of strike action today many remain perplexed that their bosses have not seriously engaged with any other bidders (because of an exclusivity contract which has been in place with Tortoise ever since it emerged The Observer was for sale). Guardian bosses contend that there are no other serious bidders for the title.

The deal has not yet been signed and striking journalists believe they can still persuade bosses to think again.

A familiar face on the picket line is former NUJ President Denis McShane, ex MP who joined his first NUJ picket line 50 years ago.

Picketing is underway on Friday 13 December outside the Guardian’s HQ, Kings Place, 90 York Way, King's Cross, London from 8am until around 5pm. All are welcome.

The National Union of Journalists and its members at the Guardian and Observer believe the plans agreed in principle by The Scott Trust are disastrous for the Observer, will damage the reputation of the Guardian and will seriously impact the working conditions for staff on both titles.

The strike action is backed by 93% of the journalists united in their concerns about how the sale has been handled by The Scott Trust and has the full support of the NUJ.

Cartoonist Martin Rowson © Mark Thomas

© Mark Thomas

If you can’t support the strike in person you can follow and support it on social media via https://x.com/NUJofficial and Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/nujofficial.bsky.social and with the Guardian and Observer NUJ chapel via the following platforms:-Bluesky @gonuj.org X @GoNUJ9 Instagram @gonuj93 TikTok @gonuj93

If you’d like to voice your opinion to the Guardian contact the readers editor at [email protected]

For more information on the action please visit the NUJ campaign page: https://www.nuj.org.uk/resource/not-for-sale-save-the-observer.html

