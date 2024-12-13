Expanding Affordable, High-speed Broadband Access

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the Request for Applications under the ConnectALL Deployment Program making $644 million in federal funding available to expand affordable, high-speed broadband access to the remaining homes and businesses in New York State that do not have any reliable broadband option or an existing commitment for service under another program. ConnectALL has identified 69,111 such locations that are eligible for new service under this Request for Applications, with measures to ensure that the new broadband service at these hard-to-reach homes and small businesses will be both accessible and affordable for all New Yorkers through requirements for low-cost service options. The funding represents the largest portion of New York's $664.6 million allocation from the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“High-speed internet is as essential as electricity in today's world – it's critical for education, jobs, healthcare, and staying connected with family and friends,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding is another crucial step in connecting every community across our state with affordable, equitable and accessible internet and ensuring no New Yorker is left behind in our digital future.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "This program represents a pivotal moment in our mission to expand broadband infrastructure to every corner of New York State. By facilitating public-private partnerships and targeted investments, we will create lasting economic opportunities and strengthen connections between our communities, positioning New York as a national leader in broadband accessibility.

$644 Million Available Through the ConnectALL Deployment Program

The ConnectALL Deployment Program Request for Applications (RFA) implements New York State's Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal, which outlines strategies to effectively invest the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program funding to attract private investment and reach unserved and underserved locations. The RFA will fund projects to construct and install infrastructure and communications equipment to provide high-speed internet access to the eligible locations within designated grant areas. Through a multi-step process that engaged internet service providers, regional, county, and local leaders, and the general public, ConnectALL has identified eligible locations and grouped them into 308 Project Areas. Information on the Project Areas and eligible locations is available on the ConnectALL website.

Eligible applicants can access the Request For Applications (RFA) here and must submit proposals by February 7, 11:59PM ET. The ConnectALL Deployment Program Prequalification Application process, conducted from June to September 2024, established threshold qualifications for prospective grantees. Organizations that did not complete the prequalification process will have an additional opportunity to submit these materials as part of their RFA response.

ConnectALL will make the planned awards available for public comment in spring 2025 before submitting them to the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for approval by July 25, 2025. Selected projects are expected to commence in 2025 with completion within four years, subject to NTIA approval and based on BEAD timeline requirements.

Expanding New York's Digital Infrastructure

Governor Hochul has made expanding broadband access a cornerstone of her administration's efforts to create a more equitable New York. Through the ConnectALL initiative, New York State is investing over $1 billion to transform the state's digital infrastructure, enhance competition among providers, and ensure that every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including: