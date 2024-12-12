Newly Renovated Historic Building Reopens onboard Naval Station Norfolk for SCSTC Training

NORFOLK, Va. – Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Hampton Roads (HR) leadership held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official turnover of the newly renovated building N-25 onboard Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA Norfolk), Dec. 9. The Clendenin family, middle, Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr. right, and Capt. Riley Murdock, left, pose for a group photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated building N-25 at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo) 241209-N-N0443-3009 The Clendenin family, middle, Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr. right, and Capt. Riley Murdock, left, pose for a group photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated building N-25 at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo)

The more than $24 million building renovation took seven years to complete due other NAVSTA Norfolk projects. In 2017, the installation and Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education made it their number one priority due to the poor condition of the historic building.



“We have all put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to make this day a reality,” explained SCSTC’s Infrastructure Readiness Director, N4, Mr. Mark Wright. “The project was a complete overhaul. Each section was taken down to the studs. Updates to the building included bringing it up to code, installation of a complete heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, and replacing electrical, plumbing, and flooring. We also replaced the entire roof.”



The 107-year-old building is comprised of two separate sections. The original section was constructed in 1917, and the second was built in 1968. In 1918, building N-25-A became the “General School,” containing various schools including training courses for machinist’s mates and metalsmiths.



The Clendenin family was in attendance as well to honor their father and grandfather, Mr. William Allen (Al) Clendenin. Clendenin retired from active duty in June 1967 after 26 years of dedicated service and embarked on his civilian career in August 1967 as the senior learning evaluator for the Electronics School located in N-25. Upon retirement from civil service in August 1985, he was awarded the prestigious Navy Superior Civilian Service Award. On July 8, 1987, the Navy renamed N-25 as "Clendenin Hall" in honor of his many years of service to the Navy in the field of electronics and communication.



Today, the newly renovated 90,000 square foot building serves as home for SCSTC HR. Populated throughout the building are labs and classrooms supporting various training including Radar, Anti-Submarine Warfare, and Miniature/Microminiature Electronics Repair. The facility also provides office space for personnel.



“We are thrilled with the renovation but also appreciative of the historic significance of this building,” said SCSTC HR’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Riley Murdock. “N-25 has been part of the training community since World War I and today, this facility will once again be utilized to train warfighters.”



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), headquartered in Dahlgren, Virginia, falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), led by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko. SCSTC is a training organization that consists of 15 global learning sites and detachments. Its mission is to provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. Annually, SCSTC delivers training to over 37,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as international Sailors from 27 partner nations.



