USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. & USS Michael Murphy Return to Pearl Harbor after Deployment

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is the most capable CSG comprised of the air wing of the future, the most advance Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121) as Integrated Air and Missile Defense Commander, and the Arleigh Burke destroyers assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, representing more than 6,000 Sailors, deployed from their homeports of San Diego and Pearl Harbor since July 2024.

ABECSG initially deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to support regional security and stability, and to reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment, highlighted by the first-ever U.S.-Italy multi-large deck event (MLDE) with the Italian Navy’s ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group held in the Indo-Pacific on Aug. 9, 2024.

The strike group was ordered to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to bolster U.S. military force posture in the Middle East, deter regional escalation, degrade Houthi capabilities, defend U.S. forces, and again sailed alongside our Italian allies and other partners to promote security, stability and prosperity. Assigned destroyers of the ABECSG, to include Frank E. Petersen Jr. and Michael Murphy, were essential to providing a layer of defense to U.S. forces and ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels and partner nations transiting in international waterways like the Red Sea, Bab-al-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

The destroyers worked alongside other U.S. Central Command forces in successfully repelling multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks during transits of the Bab el-Mandeb strait. During the transit, the destroyers were attacked by one-way attack uncrewed Aerial systems, anti-ship ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles which were successfully engaged and defeated. The vessels were not damaged and no personnel were hurt. The ships were well prepared, supported, and the well-trained Sailors performed admirably to successfully defend the ship.

"What the crew of USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. achieved during this deployment was extraordinary. We did not have many port visits or downtime, but what was achieved could only be done through the spirit and drive of exceptional Sailors. This deployment will be remembered by its impactful operations and what our Sailors experienced by adapting and overcoming to meet all challenges,” said Capt. Kevin Louis, commanding officer, Frank E. Petersen Jr. “What we accomplished as a team and with support from our Carrier Strike Group and the Joint Force will set a standard for future operations. We can return home to our loved ones with a great deal of pride and satisfaction knowing we made a difference."

Throughout deployment, Frank E. Petersen Jr. completed over 475 hours of flight quarters, 10 hours of small boat operations, conducted 17 replenishments-at-sea, 15 sea and anchor details, qualified 60 Sailors in small craft action team (SCAT) and 17 Sailors in Security Reaction Force Basic (SRF-B). Frank E. Petersen Jr. also welcomed six new chief petty officers, six new first class petty officers and 18 new second class petty officers.

“This deployment has been filled with so many first of its kind type events. I can proudly say Michael Murphy was repeatedly called upon to ‘Lead the Fight’ due to this crew's amazing reputation and success,” said Cmdr. Jonathan B. Greenwald, commanding officer, Michael Murphy. “To say I am proud of this team is an understatement. This deployment has been an opportunity of a lifetime to serve alongside 360 amazing Sailors. It is so good to be home and I know our Sailors are so happy to return to their families and friends,”

Michael Murphy traveled 44,689 nautical miles throughout U.S. 3rd, 7th, 5th, and 6th Fleet, completed 748 hours of flight operations, transferred 3,524,527 gallons of F-76, executed 21 replenishments-at-sea, and completed 11 strait transits, totaling 75 hours in restricted waters.

Frank E. Petersen Jr. was led by their commanding officer, Capt. Kevin Louis, executive officer, Cmdr. Sean Standen, and Command Master Chief, Command Master Chief Justin Bowen.

Michael Murphy was led by their commanding officer, Cmdr. Jonathan B. Greenwald, executive officer, Cmdr. Caitlin E. Cunningham, and Command Master Chief, Command Master Chief Johnetta L. Heckard.

Deploying units of the strike group include the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), DESRON 21, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, and Frank E. Petersen Jr. While the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, assigned to DESRON 21, USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) returned to its homeport, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remain deployed in the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.

As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.