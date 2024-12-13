Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: December 13, 2024 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of $2.8 Million Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Montgomery County New Span Along State Route 162 in Town of Root Enhances Safety and Mobility New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that major construction is complete on a $2.8 million project that rehabilitated the bridge carrying State Route 162 over Flat Creek and Canyon Road in the Town of Root, Montgomery County. The project, which began during the spring, replaced the bridge deck and made other improvements to the structure that enhanced safety and eased travel along this important travel route for the movement of the region’s agricultural products and other freight. State Route 162 provides access to such key roads and attractions as Interstate 88, U.S. Route 20, State Route 5S, the New York State Thruway and the Empire State Trail. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to make critically important investments in our roads and bridges that are connecting communities and bolstering our economy,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This bridge rehabilitation in Montgomery County will ensure that a structure built in the mid-20th century will be able to withstand the challenges of the 21st century and keep people and goods on the move.” In addition to a new concrete deck, the 468-foot-long bridge - which was originally built in 1966 - also received repairs to its steel components and concrete piers. The existing steel bridge rail was replaced with new concrete barrier and a new drainage system was installed along the bridge, leading to a new open drainage area where stone fill was added to mitigate erosion. The project was funded by a mix of federal and state funds. Assemblymember Robert Smullen said, "This project is a vital investment in the Town of Root and Montgomery County, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for residents, businesses and the agricultural community that relies on Route 162 to connect with key transportation networks. Strengthening our infrastructure enhances public safety, supports economic growth, and demonstrates the importance of prioritizing rural areas in statewide improvements. I commend the Department of Transportation for completing this project and ensuring that critical routes like this remain dependable for years to come." Montgomery County Executive Pete Vroman said, “This is great news for not only the residents of Montgomery County, but for all those who travel on State Route 162. Investing in the safety of our roads and bridges is essential, and we deeply appreciate the DOT's timely completion of this important project.” About the Department of Transportation

The New York State Department of Transportation strives to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, regional X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.