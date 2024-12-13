The hunt is on for microplastics pollution

Building on the success of its 2023 launch, the second annual clean-up encourages the plastic manufacturing industry to find and remove microplastics litter from the environment to prevent harm to local waterways and marine life.

Attendees helped to find plastic materials such as nurdles which are tiny plastic pellets, melted down by manufacturers to create various products like water bottles and food wrappers.

NSW EPA Executive Director Programs and Innovation, Alexandra Geddes said nurdles are a significant threat to the marine environment and need to be managed properly.

“Early results from the EPA’s Broadscale Microplastic Assessment indicate plastic feedstock, including flakes, powder, recycled chips and resin pellets used to make plastic products, is found in 10 per cent of NSW estuaries.

“Plastic feedstock, like nurdles, can absorb harmful toxins and are easily ingested by animals. Once found in our marine environment, the clean-up can be costly and extremely difficult due to their tiny size. They are about the size of a lentil.

“The most effective way to reduce plastic feedstock entering our waterways is through correct handling during supply, manufacturing, recycling and transportation by industry.

“We have been speaking with industry participants about the need to have processes that prevent pollution. Yesterday’s event was a good opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of microplastics and allows us to partner with plastic manufacturers to improve disposal methods.

“It was reassuring to see more than 25 local industry attendees involved yesterday and we hope to see more industry pledges in the new year.”

The Great Nurdle Hunt is part of Operation Clean Sweep, a voluntary global initiative program seeking to partner with industry to help manage, collect and correctly dispose of plastic feedstock.

In NSW, Operation Clean Sweep is part of the NSW Plastics Action Plan 2021, funded by the waste levy. Nationally, Operation Clean Sweep is delivered by Tangaroa Blue Foundation and Chemistry Australia.