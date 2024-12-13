New Paradigm Institute Issues Statement Regarding Ongoing Unidentified Craft Incursions

New Paradigm Institute

The New Paradigm Institute urges all citizens to take immediate action and demand transparency, accountability, and the truth.

The American public and their elected representatives deserve to know the truth.” — New Paradigm Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the New Paradigm Institute issued the following statement regarding ongoing incursions by unidentified craft, often appearing as coordinated swarms, over U.S. military installations, critical assets, and urban areas in New Jersey, New York, and now, Pennsylvania.

“These craft, referred to by the government as drones or unmanned aerial systems (UAS), remain a mystery. While the Department of Defense (DoD) insists they are not U.S. government technologies, foreign adversary systems, or a threat, it also claims ignorance about their origins or operators. The FBI, tasked with investigating these events, has similarly been unable to explain the sightings.

“At least some unexplained objects are reported to be the size of a car, operating for extended periods (6-7 hours), evading detection by turning off their lights, avoiding radar, and sometimes even infrared detection. Current radio frequencies fail to pick up any signals associated with these so-called drones, further deepening the mystery.

“These incursions are not an isolated or new phenomenon. The December 2023 incursion over Langley Air Force Base echoes earlier incidents from 2019-2020 in Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska, where coordinated swarms of unidentified craft were reported. Swarms of anomalous craft have similarly harassed U.S. Navy carrier groups on both coasts. Historical records obtained through FOIA requests reveal that unidentified objects have been reported near U.S. atomic warfare assets since the 1950s and 1960s, decades before the invention and military use of drones.

“This lack of transparency follows a troubling pattern. In February 2023, the U.S. military shot down unidentified objects over U.S. and Canadian airspace, yet the Pentagon did not provide any information on what these objects were, where they came from, or who operated them. No pictures or videos have been released to the public. Furthermore, the White House initially withheld information about the Chinese spy balloon from Congress and was only forced to acknowledge the balloon after civilian reports made the balloon public.

“If these unidentified craft are not a foreign adversary and not ours, what are they, and who do they belong to? Is the DoD and Intelligence Community (IC) being honest? The Pentagon and the IC have an eight-decade history of obfuscation and deception regarding unidentified flying objects (UFOs), now known as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). Yet they expect the American public and Congress to take them at their word today. What they are telling us doesn’t add up.

“Moreover, we must not allow these alleged drones to serve as a distraction from Congress’ ongoing investigation into UAP, continue the secrecy of the national security state Legacy Group programs, or be exploited to justify an ‘Operation Northwoods’-style false flag operation, particularly during a time when trust in American institutions is critically low among many citizens.

“The American public and their elected representatives deserve to know the truth. The Pentagon’s continued lack of transparency and refusal to release crucial information undermines public trust and constitutional oversight. It is time for Congress to act decisively.

“The New Paradigm Institute urges all citizens to take immediate action. Visit https://newparadigminstitute.org/take-action/demand-transparency-and-accountability-on-drones/ and send a message to your elected representatives today, demanding that Congress:

1. Investigate these incursions thoroughly and publicly.

2. Hold the Pentagon and other agencies accountable for withholding information.

3. Ensure transparency in addressing this national and global security issue.

“We cannot afford to let another generation face the same veil of secrecy and deception. The public has a right to know, and our elected officials have a duty to act. Join us in demanding transparency, accountability, and the truth.”

About the New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

For more information, please visit https://newparadigminstitute.org.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.