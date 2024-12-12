Councilmember Fani-González’s 2024 Legislative Accomplishments will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, December 12 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, December 12, 2024

The show will also feature MCPD’s "Healing Together" Wellness Yoga Class





ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 12, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; and Mariela Leon, Hispanic community liaison with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The show will air on Friday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio edition will feature special guest Councilmember Fani-González who will provide an overview of her 2024 term. She will discuss her legislative accomplishments and the efforts her office has undertaken this year to enhance public safety in District 6, address fentanyl use among youth, and advocate for affordable housing in Montgomery County.

The show will conclude by highlighting the MCPD's wellness yoga class, titled "Healing Together." This free event will take place at the MCPD headquarters, located at 100 Edison Park Drive in Gaithersburg. It aims to rejuvenate participants who have experienced trauma. All levels of yoga practitioners are welcome, but registration is required. The Healing Together Yoga for Women event will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #