Calcium Carbide Market projected to surpass US$21.431 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.19%

According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the calcium carbide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$21.431 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the calcium carbide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$21.431 billion by 2030.Calcium carbide or calcium acetylide is a form of a chemical compound, which is majorly used for the production of calcium hydroxide and acetylene. Calcium carbide offers its utilization across multiple applications in dehydrating steels, as a desulfurizer, and as fuel for steel making among others. Calcium carbide is a form of an inorganic chemical compound, which is non-volatile and non-soluble. The compound easily reacts with water to produce acetylene gas and calcium hydroxide.The increasing global demand for acetylene and acetylene derivatise is among the key factors propelling the growth of the global calcium carbide market. Acetylene and its derivatives offer key applications for the production of various types of chemicals. With the increasing global demand for calcium carbide, the investment and research & development in the market is expected to grow significantly. Various global companies and organizations have introduced key investment plans to further develop the market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/calcium-carbide-market The calcium carbide market, under the application segment, is divided into acetylene gas, calcium cyanamide, reducing & dehydrating agents, desulfurizing & deoxidizing agents, and others. Under the application segment of the calcium carbide market, the calcium cyanamide category is expected to grow significantly. Calcium cyanamide is a form of inorganic compound, which offers its applications as a fertilizer and weed killer in the agricultural landscape. Calcium cyanamide is also used as a slow-released nitrogen or calcium fertilizer. Calcium cyanamide also helps in preventing the loss of quality and yield of crops. The growth in the demand for agricultural products, like fruits, vegetables, seeds , and other crops is expected to propel the demand for calcium cyanamide in the global calcium carbide market, during the forecasted timeline.Under the end-use industry segment, the calcium carbide market is categorized into chemical, metallurgy, and others. The metallurgy category under the end-user industry of the global calcium carbide market is expected to witness significant growth over the years. Metallurgy is the study and engineering of materials. In the metallurgy category, calcium carbide plays a critical role in the production of various types of metals. Calcium carbide is commonly used for the desulfurization of various types of irons, which include pig iron, cast iron, and steel. It is also used as a fuel for making steels, which extends the scrap ratio into the liquid iron. The demand for metallurgy in the calcium carbide market is anticipated to witness significant growth with the increasing global demand for iron and steel products.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the calcium carbide market. The Asia Pacific region is among the leading producers of chemical and agricultural products in the global market, which utilizes calcium carbide across multiple applications. The Asia Pacific region is among the biggest producers of the agricultural sector, which uses calcium carbide as fertilizers and weed killers. Various countries in the Asia Pacific region, like India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and China are among the leading producers of agricultural products. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is also among the biggest producing iron and steel markets across the globe. For the production of steel and iron, calcium carbide is commonly used as a fuel. The rising industrial landscape in the Asia Pacific region is expected to increase the production of steel and iron, boosting the demand for calcium carbide.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the calcium carbide market that have been covered are American Elements, Denka Company Limited, NGO Chemical Group Ltd, Beijing Asian Stone International Trade Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhongtai Chemicals, Alzchem Group AG, DCM Shriram, Merck KGaA, and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.The market analytics report segments the global calcium carbide market as follows:• By Application:o Acetylene Gaso Calcium Cyanamideo Reducing and Dehydrating Agento Desulfurizing and Deoxidizing Agento Others• By End-Use Industry:o Chemicalo Metalluaryo Others• By Geography:o North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Thailand• OthersCompanies Profiled:• American Elements• Denka Company Limited• NGO CHEMICAL GROUP LTD• Beijing Asian Stone International Trade Co., Ltd.• Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd.• Zhongtai Chemicals• Alzchem Group AG• DCM Shriram• Merck KGaA• Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.Explore More Reports:• Calcium Phosphate Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/calcium-phosphate-market • Monocalcium/Dicalcium Phosphate Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/monocalcium-and-dicalcium-phosphate-market • Calcium Oxide Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/calcium-oxide-market

