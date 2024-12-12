The replacement of Nicomen River Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway is complete.

The new two-lane bridge provides safer, more reliable travel and is better equipped to withstand extreme weather.

The new bridge replaces the previous structure, which was damaged by heavy rain and floods in November 2021. Crews have added deep foundations, reinforced the embankment to prevent erosion and rehabilitated pavement on the bridge approaches, ensuring the structure’s long-term durability.

With two lanes open, the temporary single-lane bridge has been removed. The remaining minor work, including erosion mitigations and equipment removal, will continue through December 2024.

Drivers should expect reduced speed limits and occasional single lane alternating traffic while final tasks are completed. Delays of as much as 15 minutes are possible. Travellers are encouraged to check DriveBC for current conditions: https://www.drivebc.ca/

The Nlaka'pamux communities, specifically Nicomen Indian Band, were key supporters and collaborators on the project.

Learn More:

To learn more about the project, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/bc-highway-flood-recovery/2021-flood-road-recovery-projects-highway-1-fraser-canyon/nicomen-river-bridge