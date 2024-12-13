IDEXX Leverages U.S. Commercial Service to Drive International Expansion

Over the past 20 years CS Portland, Maine has worked with Westbrook, Maine-based IDEXX in finding new markets for their animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, water testing, and dairy products. IDEXX has relied on the U.S. Commercial Service Gold Key Service, a program which provides U.S. Companies with comprehensive domestic and international support in efforts to increase their exports. With CS assistance, IDEXX has signed numerous distribution agreements that have led to tens of millions of dollars annually to the company.