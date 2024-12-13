U.S. Commercial Service Leads Small WV Business to Success in Peru
Extreme Endeavors is a company based in Philippi, West Virginia, that specializes in wastewater monitoring. Aiming to boost efficiency in Peru’s agricultural sector, Extreme Endeavors sought to break into Peruvian markets and turned to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Wheeling office to play a crucial role in supporting their endeavor. CS Wheeling provided invaluable assistance in introducing the company to the Peruvian market, facilitating their participation in key industry events like Expo Agua, which enabled them to showcase their products and services to a wider audience.
Through CS Peru support, Extreme Endeavors successfully established collaborations with Peruvian partners and clients, a vital step towards achieving their market expansion goals. Eventually, the company signed a contract with the Peruvian agriculture company Agrovision, supporting them in improving their wastewater treatment and recycling processes. The collaboration with Agrovision marked Extreme Endeavors’ first contract in the country, and showcased the company’s capability in delivering effective water management solutions. After the deal’s success and with the support of the Commercial Service, Extreme Endeavors aimed to replicate this positive impact by seeking out other potential clients in Peru’s agricultural sector.
“As with any new technology getting industry buy in is critical, working with Diego, Jorge and Enybe with US Trade, and the support from West Virginia State Export Promotion Program, We established a partnership with Hydrexa Peru. This partnership enabled us to install our technology in a remote part of Peru for monitor and control waste water and improve the water cleaning process…all this was done for Agrovision, a farm that is a major supplier to Walmart. Now that we have demonstration site in the county, we can market this technology developed in West Virginia and brand it world wide.” - Mike Masterman, President of Extreme Endeavors
