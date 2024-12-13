U.S. Commercial Service Leads Small WV Business to Success in Peru

Extreme Endeavors is a company based in Philippi, West Virginia, that specializes in wastewater monitoring. Aiming to boost efficiency in Peru’s agricultural sector, Extreme Endeavors sought to break into Peruvian markets and turned to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Wheeling office to play a crucial role in supporting their endeavor. CS Wheeling provided invaluable assistance in introducing the company to the Peruvian market, facilitating their participation in key industry events like Expo Agua, which enabled them to showcase their products and services to a wider audience.

Through CS Peru support, Extreme Endeavors successfully established collaborations with Peruvian partners and clients, a vital step towards achieving their market expansion goals. Eventually, the company signed a contract with the Peruvian agriculture company Agrovision, supporting them in improving their wastewater treatment and recycling processes. The collaboration with Agrovision marked Extreme Endeavors’ first contract in the country, and showcased the company’s capability in delivering effective water management solutions. After the deal’s success and with the support of the Commercial Service, Extreme Endeavors aimed to replicate this positive impact by seeking out other potential clients in Peru’s agricultural sector.