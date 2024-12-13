AQMC Expands to Saudi Market with CS support

Air Quality Management Company (AQMC), a woman-owned small business based in Ontario, California, addresses air and surface sterilization and odor removal with its proprietary eco-friendly technology that operates using only ambient air. Since 2021, the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) office in Ontario (Inland Empire) has been actively assisting AQMC in expanding its export sales to the Middle East and other global markets.

In 2023, AQMC sought support to grow its business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). CS Ontario collaborated with the CS office in Dhahran to strategize the company’s market entry. A virtual meeting was held to explore the best approach, after which AQMC enlisted the Gold Key Service (GKS) to identify and connect with suitable partners in KSA.

The CS team in Dhahran expertly organized and accompanied AQMC to seven pre-qualified meetings with potential partners over two days. These efforts proved fruitful, and within months, AQMC narrowed its focus to three promising entities while continuing to receive follow-up support.

In November 2023, as a direct result of CS assistance, AQMC secured the installation of its cutting-edge USA-made technology at three sites in Saudi Arabia, resulting in over $200,000 in export sales.

“Thank you [CS] so very much for all your assistance and hard work during our time in Dhahran, setting up the meetings and attending them with us, that was definitely much appreciated indeed,” wrote Mladen Marendic, AQMC’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Ranyae Fernandes, Owner and Founder of AQMC, credits the CS programs, specifically the GKS, for playing a pivotal role in helping the company enter new international markets.

“As a small business, we don’t always have a large budget for marketing or sales reps,” she said. “The U.S. Commercial Service, through its Gold Key Service, has been instrumental in facilitating one-on-one meetings with key decision-makers. It saved us time, money, and resources.”

The company’s export success has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, AQMC, LLC was recognized with the President’s “E” Award for export achievement!