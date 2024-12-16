Love TMFTL Releases New Single “Free Captain Watson Tonight”

Love TMFTL's latest single is a powerful call for global solidarity in securing the release of Captain Paul Watson and safeguarding the future of our oceans.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love TMFTL, an artist known for blending music with social causes, has released a new single titled “Free Captain Watson Tonight.” The song highlights the arrest of environmentalist Captain Paul Watson, and calls for global awareness about marine conservation.Love TMFTL’s new single conveys the urgency surrounding Watson’s situation, using evocative lyrics to underscore the broader importance of ocean preservation. The track also reflects the artist’s commitment to raising awareness about environmental challenges, including whaling, sea trolling, biodiversity threats, and ocean health.“Music can be a unifying force,” Love TMFTL said in a statement. “Music with a message to spark conversations and mobilize support for Captain Watson, whose work has been instrumental in protecting marine life.”"Free Captain Watson Tonight" is part of Love TMFTL's ongoing commitment to environmental and social issues. The artist is known for using music as a platform to inspire change, previously addressing topics like single use plastic pollution in his first single " Planet Plastic tic tic tic .""As artists, we have a responsibility to use our voices for those who can't speak," Love TMFTL stated. "Captain Watson has been a voice for the voiceless creatures of the sea. Now, he needs our voices more than ever. I urge all my fans and the broader public to join the movement and help #freepaulwatson ."About Captain Paul WatsonCaptain Paul Watson is a prominent figure in marine conservation, recognized for employing direct-action tactics against illegal fishing and whaling. His arrest has drawn international attention, with conservation groups voicing concerns about the implications of extradition for environmental activism.Captain Watson was detained on July 21, 2024, by Danish authorities in Nuuk, Greenland, upon arrival on the M/Y John Paul DeJoria. The arrest is linked to an international warrant issued by Japan, citing Watson’s anti-whaling campaigns in the Antarctic more than a decade ago. His supporters fear potential extradition to Japan could lead to a life sentence.About the artist Love TMFL:Love TMFTL is an artist dedicated to blending music with social and environmental advocacy. With a growing portfolio of songs addressing pressing global challenges, the artist continues to inspire action through his art and music."Free Captain Watson Tonight" is now available to stream. Fans are encouraged to listen, share, and join the collective effort to secure Captain Watson's freedom.Stream "Free Captain Watson Tonight" at: https://www.tmftl.com/free-captain-watson-tonight To learn more, visit: https://linktr.ee/loveTMFTL

