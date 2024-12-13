Denise Fuchs of Dream Builders by Design to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Fuchs is proud to announce her new life-changing coaching services as a Certified Life Mastery Consultant. With five uniquely designed coaching programs, Denise offers a comprehensive consultant-guided curriculum to assist individuals in developing the personal empowerment required for creating positive, profound, and permanent change in any area of life.

“The subconscious mind is considered responsible for 90% of our behaviors, meaning that most of our actions are driven by deeply ingrained beliefs, habits and emotions stored below our conscious awareness.” explains Denise Fuchs. “By guiding clients to increase their awareness, go deeper and repattern the limiting beliefs, I help them unlock the powerful potential they have within to create amazing results in their life.”

At the core of Denise’s philosophy is the power of thought.

“You are where your thoughts have brought you, and you will be tomorrow where your thoughts take you.” James Allen

Clients can change their behaviors and ultimately their results by identifying the limiting beliefs and replacing them with more expansive life-giving beliefs using positive affirmations and repetition to rewire the brain. Denise draws inspiration from her mentor, Mary Morrissey, founder of the Brave Thinking Institute, to offer a series of programs that focus on this dynamic concept.

“We guide our clients to notice what they’re noticing, to become aware of the limiting thought patterns that have been programmed in their subconscious.” shares Denise. “Once recognized, these thought patterns can be reprogrammed, allowing clients to step out from the confines of internal judgment, fear, and limitation and embrace their true potential with infinite possibilities to create a life of their dreams.”

The Six Pillars of Life Mastery

1. INTENTION: Accessing the power of your purpose

2. HEALTH: Experiencing the highest level of well-being

3. ABUNDANCE: Living from connection with source

4. MANIFESTATION: Developing the art of co-creating

5. LOVE: Fostering authentic relationships

6. TRANSFORMATION: Navigating the terrain of greater possibilities

The Science of Vibration and Frequency in Personal Growth

Denise’s programs utilize the law of vibration, proposing that everything in life is vibration and that the entire Universe is energy vibrating at different frequencies. By teaching clients to match the vibrational frequency of the results they desire, they will automatically create that result. As like attracts like.

Albert Einstein “ Everything is energy and that is all there is to it. Match the frequency you want and you cannot help but get that reality.”

“One easy way to increase our vibration is to focus on gratitude. When we can truly be grateful, we automatically elevate to a higher vibration, aligning ourselves with the energy of abundance,” Denise explains.

Denise Fuchs’ programs reintroduce clients to the imaginative optimism and magic often lost after childhood. “We’re born with immense potential and creative energy. My goal is to help people recapture that genius level of creativity and lead lives filled with purpose and prosperity.”

Passion-driven visioning is key for clients ready to take control of their destinies. Denise guides her clients in drafting a vision plan encompassing key life areas, such as love & relationships, health & well-being, time & money freedom, and vocation & expression. This plan acts as a navigational tool, revisiting daily, to ensure that aspirations align with actions.

Denise emphasizes the importance of vividly imagining and emotionalizing one’s dreams. “Just as we vividly recall traumatic events and feel the fear and sadness again, we can choose to vividly imagine our dreams with love and joy bringing them into reality. The brain cannot differentiate between what is vividly imagined and a real memory.

Beyond Coaching: A Community of Support

Denise provides not only transformational coaching but also creates a community of support through workshops and speaking engagements. Her recent participation in the Women’s Leadership Summit at TCNJ and the United X event highlights her commitment to fostering personal growth through shared knowledge and support. “I’m committed to expanding people’s awareness. When we expand our awareness, we invariably improve our lives,” Denise shares.

Bringing a wealth of experience from her 40-year nursing career, Denise understands the power of compassion, observation, and human connection, integrating these values into her coaching practice.

Denise Fuchs invites individuals seeking to transform their lives to reach out for a free Vision Session. Join her community on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, where Denise shares motivational insights and updates on upcoming workshops. Her next scheduled workshop is on Wednesday 12/18/24 at 7pm EST titled “ Break Free from Conformity: Embrace a Life you LOVE!” The link to register: https://tinyurl.com/4trd5rym

Close Up Radio will feature Denise Fuchs in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, December 17th at 5pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Denise Fuchs, please visit https://www.dreambuildersbydesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.