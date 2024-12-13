Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,381 in the last 365 days.

Road warriors, stealthy plants and stressed trees: Indulge your curiosity with NotMISpecies webinars

Did you know that road rights-of-way can be hot spots of invasive species infestation? Were you aware that that some retailers in Michigan will take back aquarium pets if you have too many? Have you heard about lesser celandine, Michigan’s newest watch list plant? Have you thought about the impacts of climate change on Michigan’s forests?

If you are curious about these or other invasive species issues, check out the NotMISpecies webinar series.

Supported by the Michigan Invasive Species program, the monthly, hourlong webinars are designed to keep people informed about available programs, current research and emerging issues in the state and the Great Lakes region. Question and answer sessions and links to resources help attendees get the most out of each presentation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Road warriors, stealthy plants and stressed trees: Indulge your curiosity with NotMISpecies webinars

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more