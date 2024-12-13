Road warriors, stealthy plants and stressed trees: Indulge your curiosity with NotMISpecies webinars

Did you know that road rights-of-way can be hot spots of invasive species infestation? Were you aware that that some retailers in Michigan will take back aquarium pets if you have too many? Have you heard about lesser celandine, Michigan’s newest watch list plant? Have you thought about the impacts of climate change on Michigan’s forests?

If you are curious about these or other invasive species issues, check out the NotMISpecies webinar series.

Supported by the Michigan Invasive Species program, the monthly, hourlong webinars are designed to keep people informed about available programs, current research and emerging issues in the state and the Great Lakes region. Question and answer sessions and links to resources help attendees get the most out of each presentation.