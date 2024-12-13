Mustard oil market is anticipated to surpass US$37.796 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.68%

The global mustard oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.68%, from US$31.552 billion in 2025 to US$37.796 billion in 2030.

The global mustard oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.68%, from US$31.552 billion in 2025 to US$37.796 billion in 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global mustard oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$37.796 billion by 2030.The mustard seed is a tiny globular seed obtained from different kinds of herbs belonging to the Brassicaceae family. Mustard oil is obtained through hydro distillation of mustard seeds. It is a pale yellow to brownish-yellow liquid and has a pungent irritating smell. It is largely used for flavoring purposes but is also highly composed of Allyl isothiocyanate. Health benefits as other vegetable oils provide mustard oil a strong place in Asian cuisines. It has been known for centuries for cooking and other medicinal purposes. It has monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, along with antioxidant vitamin E . However, moderation is recommended when consuming mustard oil.The global mustard oil market is growing because of increasing health consciousness, the increased demand for natural and organic products, increasing culinary applications, and global trade expansion. Consumers are becoming more aware of health issues associated with mustard oil as have high levels of mono-unsaturated fatty acids and omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. The increasing demand for natural and organic products has proliferated due to mustard oil being primarily offered in unrefined cold-pressed forms. The growing use of mustard oil in diverse food products, such as sauces, dressings, snacks, etc., drives the market. Within the same ambit, the government also promotes mustard oil cultivation and consumption, promoting the market.With the emergence of the global mustard oil market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, the Union Cabinet, in October 2024, approved the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds) for actually boosting domestic oilseed production and self-sufficiency in edible oils. This was to take place for the period 2024-25 to 2030-31, focusing on being able to enhance the primary oilseed crops, such as rapeseed mustard, Groundnut, Soybean, Sunflower, and Sesamum.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mustard-oil-market By type, the global mustard oil market is categorized into three types broadly, black mustard, brown mustard, and white mustard. The major market share in the global mustard oil market is held by black mustard, due to its versatility in cooking, especially between both South Asian and East Asian cuisines. Its unique flavor and aroma enable it to be used in cooking, frying, and dressing. The main factors that lead to its market dominance are the fact that it is versatile in the kitchen, its health benefits from its high content of monounsaturated fatty acids, and its growing demand for awareness about its health benefits and incorporation into various food products.The global mustard oil market is segmented by application into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others. The food and beverages segment is likely to be a major driver for this global mustard oil market. Its cultural significance, its health benefits paired with its unique flavor and aroma fuse to make mustard oil part of everyday consumption in most households, especially in South Asia and East Asia where very high monounsaturated fatty acid content makes this oil preferred for cooking. It is this very cultural significance coupled with the growing awareness of health that is likely to keep it at the lead in the years to come.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global mustard oil market is growing significantly, due to its cultural significance, rising health consciousness consumers, increases in disposable income, and changes in food service industry growth. Mustard oil is deep in the culinary traditions of countries such as India, China, and Japan. It has also made a great base among consumers because of its high content of monounsaturated fatty acids. Consumer inclination also tends toward buying more premium and specialist food products like mustard oil with an increase in disposable income. India, China, and Japan are among the key countries offering growth opportunities in this region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global mustard oil market have been covered as Adani Wilmar Limited, Emami Agro Ltd, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd, B P Oil Mills Limited, Pansari Group, Kriti Nutrients, Dabur UK, Manishankar Oils Pvt. Ltd., Good Life’s (Reliance Consumer Brands), Ajanta Soya Limited, Medikonda Nutrients, Vigon International, LLC. (Azelis), Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Limited, Ashoka Oil Industries, Nayesha Oil Mills.The market analytics report segments the global mustard oil market as follows:• By Typeo Black mustardo Brown mustardo White mustard• By Applicationo Food and Beverageso Pharmaceuticalso Cosmetics and Personal Careo Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Thailand• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Adani Wilmar Limited• Emami Agro Ltd• Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd• B P Oil Mills Limited• Pansari Group• Kriti Nutrients• Dabur UK• Manishankar Oils Pvt. Ltd.• Good Life’s (Reliance Consumer Brands)• Ajanta Soya Limited• Medikonda Nutrients• Vigon International, LLC. (Azelis)• Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Limited• Ashoka Oil Industries• Nayesha Oil MillsExplore More Reports:• Global Mustard Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-mustard-market • Olive Oil Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/olive-oil-market • Global Edible Oils Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-edible-oils-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.