Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A3007676

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2024 at approximately 2151 hours

LOCATION: 337 Industry St Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Righley Jones                                                                

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Cote Griggs

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/27/24 at approximately 2151 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report from Cote Griggs (34) of Williamstown, VT that there was a group of individuals loitering in the parking lot of the athletic field located at 337 Industry Street in the town of Waterbury after hours.

 

When Griggs approached the group to notify them that they needed to leave, a male identified as Righley Jones (23) of Waterbury, VT began acting disorderly and making threats to cause harm to Griggs while yielding a jack handle in his hand. Griggs left the scene in fear of his safety and contacted the Vermont State Police.

 

Jones was located and issued a criminal citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 19th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 02/19/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

