Westminster Barracks / Assault on LEO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1008354

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/12/2024 at approximately 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 106, Reading, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Michael Scully

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 hangup call at a residence in Reading, VT. Troopers arrived on the scene and investigated the incident. While investigating, Troopers spoke to Michael Scully (66) of Reading, VT. Scully became assaultive towards a trooper and was subsequently arrested. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held until sober. Scully was issued a criminal citation for the above offense. No persons were injured during this incident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.