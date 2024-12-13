Westminster Barracks / Assault on LEO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1008354
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/12/2024 at approximately 1942 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 106, Reading, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Michael Scully
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 hangup call at a residence in Reading, VT. Troopers arrived on the scene and investigated the incident. While investigating, Troopers spoke to Michael Scully (66) of Reading, VT. Scully became assaultive towards a trooper and was subsequently arrested. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held until sober. Scully was issued a criminal citation for the above offense. No persons were injured during this incident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.