Westminster Barracks / Assault on LEO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1008354

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias       

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/12/2024 at approximately 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 106, Reading, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Michael Scully                                          

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 hangup call at a residence in Reading, VT. Troopers arrived on the scene and investigated the incident. While investigating, Troopers spoke to Michael Scully (66) of Reading, VT. Scully became assaultive towards a trooper and was subsequently arrested. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held until sober. Scully was issued a criminal citation for the above offense. No persons were injured during this incident.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/04/2025 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

