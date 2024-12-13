Statement on I-684 Aircraft Crash in Westchester County

“I have been briefed on a small aircraft crash near Exit 2 on I-684 in the City of Harrison in Westchester County. State Police immediately responded with local emergency responders and determined there were two people on board, and one person has been confirmed deceased and the other is in serious condition. The highway has been closed in both directions as the investigation continues. The crash also caused an aviation gas spill, which DEC is working rapidly to contain and clean up. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual.”