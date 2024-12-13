ESource Academy Launches AI-Powered K12 & Beyond Tutor with STEM Support

ESource Academy unveils an AI tutor that offers unlimited tutoring support for students in kindergarten through college with emphasis on K12 and STEM.

Let's make this year's holidays about education and unlimited access to high-quality tutoring.” — Joe DiDonato, President, ESource University

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESource Academy is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative AI-powered tutor designed to support learners from kindergarten through college, with a special emphasis on K12 & STEM subjects. This innovative tool aims to transform the educational landscape by providing accessible, high-quality tutoring at no cost to the first 100 LinkedIn subscribers who sign up and reside in the United States."As a parent and grandparent, I am particularly excited about this launch," said Joe DiDonato, President of ESource AI University and ESource Academy. "Our AI tutor is set to offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional tutoring services, which can range from $15 to $80 per hour, according to TutorCruncher's 2024 report on average tutoring rates."The "ESource Academy's K12 & Beyond Tutor" costs $49/month or $490/year. The annual subscription includes two free months and reduces the cost to approximately $40/month. Both the monthly and annual subscription plans provide students with unlimited hours of tutoring on multiple topics. The AI tutor is designed to eliminate the financial barriers often associated with quality tutoring. ESource Academy is offering a free annual subscription to the first 100 subscribers. In exchange for this complimentary one-year subscription, ESource Academy asks these participants to provide feedback to further refine and increase the AI-powered tutor's capabilities and effectiveness.Interested individuals are encouraged to visit https://esourceu.com/esource-academy/ to sign up for the free (pending availability) or paid subscriptions. "Let's make this year's holidays about education and unlimited access to high-quality tutoring," Joe DiDonato said, "We owe it to our children and our future."About ESource AI UniversityESource AI University is a leader in educational innovation, dedicated to transforming corporate learning experiences through advanced technology. By teaching and integrating AI into corporate training tools, the university aims to make high-quality professional development accessible to organizations of all sizes. With a strong emphasis on enhancing workforce skills, ESource AI University is committed to breaking down barriers and providing companies with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving business environment. Through initiatives like AI-powered training solutions, the university continues to lead in creating impactful, technology-driven educational solutions that empower corporate learners and educators alike. Visit https://esourceu.com/ to learn more.About ESource AcademyESource Academy is focused on revolutionizing education for K-12 and college students by leveraging cutting-edge technology. Dedicated to transforming traditional learning experiences, the academy integrates AI into educational tools to make high-quality learning accessible to all students, regardless of their financial background. With a strong emphasis on STEM education, ESource Academy is committed to breaking down barriers and providing students with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. Through initiatives like the AI-powered tutor, the academy continues to lead in creating impactful, technology-driven educational solutions that empower young learners and educators alike. Visit https://esourceu.com/ to learn more.

ESource Academy's K12 & Beyond Tutor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.