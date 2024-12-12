Give the gift of the outdoors this holiday season (published December 12, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a variety of budget-friendly holiday gift options for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, abilities and interests. These gifts include subscriptions to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, gift cards, Nature Store items, and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

Minnesota Conservation Volunteer

MCV magazine is packed with beautiful nature photography and compelling stories about Minnesota’s outdoors, making a subscription the ideal gift for nature lovers. Recipients receive a one-year subscription to the magazine and a card announcing the gift. Purchasers can contribute any amount to gift an annual subscription. The suggested donation for an annual subscription is $25. Gift subscriptions can be purchased on the gift page of the MCV website.

Minnesota state parks gift card

State park gift cards can be used for camping and lodging, state park vehicle permits, firewood, equipment rentals, tours, I Can! programs, and more. E-gift cards are delivered to the purchaser immediately and can be shared with the recipient when the time is right. Physical gift cards are sent via US Postal Service mail and take 10-14 days to arrive. Gift cards can be purchased on the state parks gift card page of the DNR website.

Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

Give a gift that truly lasts a lifetime: a lifetime hunting or fishing license! The DNR offers reduced rates on lifetime licenses for those under age 16 and over 50. Plus, if license prices increase or the license holder moves out of state, lifetime licenses remain valid. People can treat themselves, as well as buy a license for someone else. More information is available on the Minnesota DNR website about licenses for Minnesota residents and nonresidents.

Licenses can be ordered by calling the DNR License Center at 877-348-0498 to receive a mail application or downloading an application form and mailing it to the DNR License Center with payment. Costs vary depending on recipient age and license type and processing takes about three weeks. For more information, including an application form, go to the lifetime hunting and fishing license page of the DNR website.

Nature Store

Nature Stores in state parks have an assortment of Minnesota state park apparel, jewelry, mugs, books, games and more. Merchandise is different at every park and some Nature Store locations are bigger than others. Head to the Nature Store page of the DNR website to find a nearby location. Some items are also available online, though these can only be shipped to Minnesota addresses. Please allow 10 business days for delivery.