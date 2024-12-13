Federal Way woman wanted after failing to appear in court

November 20, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Yelena Gruy, from Federal Way, joined Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted list after she failed to appear at her arraignment.

Gruy faces a felony charge for filing a false insurance claim. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 17, 2024, after an investigation by Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit and charges filed by the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Gruy, according to the investigation, caused a three-car collision on southbound Interstate 5 near the South Center Mall. She had started a policy with Progressive for her 2016 Land Rover on Dec. 16, 2022, and filed a claim 10 days later — claiming she’d been in an accident 30 minutes after she started the policy.

Progressive’s investigation revealed the collision occurred an hour before Gruy purchased insurance. Her claim for $7,773 was denied for fraud and misrepresentation and she was referred to CIU, as required by state law.

If you have information that may lead to Gruy’s arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.