WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Major Upgrade with Speed Boost and Key Fixes

Digiarty has announced the release of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.22.3, featuring significant performance improvements aimed at boosting speed and efficiency.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading provider of multimedia software solutions, is excited to announce a significant update to WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. This update builds on its industry-leading ability to back up and transcode a wide variety of DVD types, introducing key improvements in speed, efficiency, and overall performance. With optimizations focused on enhancing speed, memory usage, and hardware compatibility, users can now enjoy a faster, smoother, and more efficient DVD conversion experience than ever before.

Key Highlights of V8.22.3

1. Optimized Memory Usage for Smoother Ripping

Resource-intensive DVD ripping tasks can strain system resources, potentially leading to slower performance on less powerful computers. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.22.3 now intelligently manages memory usage, delivering smooth performance even during demanding DVD ripping tasks. Even when handling large or intricate DVDs, the computer will continue to operate smoothly without lagging or freezing, allowing users to perform other tasks simultaneously.

2. Improved Hardware Acceleration on Intel Computers

The new V8.22.3 also optimizes hardware acceleration for certain Intel integrated graphics systems. On any device equipped with Intel integrated graphics, the heavy DVD ripping workloads can be offloaded to the computer’s GPU, reducing the strain on the CPU and improving overall conversion performance. This update ensures that WinX DVD Ripper Platinum performs optimally on a wider range of systems, providing a more reliable and faster experience for all users.

3. Significant Speed Improvements for Large DVD Discs

For Mac users, the update introduces a notable boost in ripping speed, particularly when handling large DVD discs. This improvement is especially evident on M1 and M2 Macs, which now experience significantly faster ripping times. For instance, converting a DVD to MP4 now takes less than 5 minutes. This speed improvement is a game-changer for users with extensive DVD collections or those who need to rip DVDs in bulk.

4. Fixes for Output Capacity and Subtitle Issues

The latest update to WinX DVD Ripper Platinum addresses two key issues:

• It resolves an issue where digital DVD copies exceeded the expected output capacity, ensuring ripped files stay within the correct size for easier storage and management.

• It also fixes subtitle issues, including incorrect encoding and missing subtitles, ensuring accurate output with preserved formatting and content.

"We understand that time is precious. That's why we've focused on making our software as efficient as possible,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software, “With this latest release, users can spend less time waiting for the DVD rips to finish and more time enjoying their digital library. We've also made significant improvements to subtitle handling, ensuring that users’ favorite movies and TV shows are fully accessible."

Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, normally priced at $65.95 for a lifetime license, is now offering special holiday deals to celebrate its recent performance upgrade at https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm

• 15% Off Individual License: Get WinX DVD Ripper Platinum for just $55.95.

• 63% Off WinX Christmas Bundle: Take advantage of this incredible deal for just $79.95 and get not just the DVD ripper, but also an AI video enhancer/converter, video transfer tool, DVD copy tool, and a 4K video player.

About Digiarty Software Inc.

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, Aiarty, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

