Rooted in Tradition: 160 Delaware Farms Celebrate Over 100 Years

DOVER, Del. (December 12, 2024) – Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse and state legislators inducted five Delaware farms into the Century Farm Program today, honoring the farm families’ commitment to keeping farmland within the family for 100 years.

“By far, the Century Farm Program is one of my favorite events each year,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the families who have been committed to keeping our top industry alive for 100 years and are looking to the younger generation to continue the tradition of feeding our neighbors for another 100 years.”

The Delaware Century Farm Program was established in 1987 to honor farm families who have owned and farmed their land for at least 100 years. The farms must include at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $10,000 annually in agricultural sales.

With the announcement of these four new families and five farms, Delaware will have recognized 160 Century Farms over the past 37 years. Delaware Century Farm families receive a sign for their farms, an engraved plate, and legislative tributes.

2024 Delaware Century Farm Awardees

Beauchamp Family Farm (Harrington and Greenwood, Kent County): The Beauchamp family is recognized for their two farms, purchased in 1903 and 1915, respectively.

The first farm located on Burrisville Road in Harrington first came into the family in 1903, when Matthew Beauchamp purchased the property from Silas Layton and his wife. The property was willed to Amos and Violet Beauchamp. In 1938, the property was sold to Frank Beauchamp. In 1981, Frank passed away and willed his life estate to his wife, Nellie, and the land to his sons, Preston & Clarence Beauchamp. In 1995, Clarence died, leaving his half to his wife, Susan. In 2003, Susan sold her half back to her brother-in-law, Preston, and his wife, Mary. A year later, Preston passed away, leaving the farm to Mary. In 2005, Mary sold the farm to her son, Brian Beauchamp, the current owner of the family farm.

The second farm, located on Cattail Branch Road in Greenwood, was purchased by Jacob and Rebecca Drummond from Elva and Hiram Ramsdell in 1915. In 1936, Jacob and Rebecca sold the property to Nellie Beauchamp. In 1991, Nellie passed away, and her will conveyed the land to Clarence and Preston Beauchamp. Just as with the previous farm, when Clarence passed away, his wife Susan sold her half of the farm back to Preston and Mary Beauchamp. In 2005, Mary sold the farm to her son, Brian, the current farm owner.

Both farms have produced vegetable crops, corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as raising livestock and poultry.

Picture (L to R): The Beauchamp Family, including Brian, Lori, Morgan, Milo, Mikayla, Mason, and Mike, accepted two Century Farm Awards for their farms in Harrington and Greenwood, DE.

Culver Family Farm (Laurel, Sussex County): The Culver family was honored with the Century Farm Award for their farm in Little Creek Hundred.

In 1909, Elias Staten Culver and Cora (Vincent) Culver acquired the land that would become the family farm, home to seven of their children. In 1953, the farm was transferred within the family to Carlos Woodrow Elliott and Helen Dickerson Elliott. In 1965, the farm was passed down to Richard Lee Culver and Dolores Elliott Culver. Then in 2010, the farm was transferred to their children Richard L. Culver, Jr., Randal E. Culver, and Ronald L. Culver.

The family has grown corn, soybeans, wheat, and vegetables and raised broilers for over 50 years.

Picture (L to R): Julie Williams Regan, Randy Culver, Rick Culver, Ron and Melissa Culver, Aaron, Noah, and Rachel Culver, Renley, Veronica, and Derek Wimbrough accepted the Century Farm Award.

Ellis Farms (Millsboro, Sussex County): Ray and Barbara Ellis were presented with the Century Farm Award for their family farm, which is located in the lands now between Laurel, Millsboro, and Gumboro, just off Lowes Crossing Road.

The land was originally purchased in October 1916 by John and Eva Hickman, who cultivated it by growing corn and beans. In February 1961, they began raising chickens in a single house to expand the farm’s portfolio. Shortly after the passing of John Hickman, the land was handed down to Robert (John’s son) and his wife, Carrie Hickman. Bob sustained the corn and bean operation while adding pigs and cattle to the farm. Carrie enlarged the chicken production by adding two new chicken houses. When Bob was not farming, his passion was fox hunting. When the state of Delaware revamped the address system in the 90s, the road running through the farm was appropriately named Fox Hound Lane.

In December 1989, Bob handed the property down to Ray and Barbara Ellis (Bob’s daughter) who continued the farming legacy. They removed livestock from the land but, in Sussex County fashion, increased the chicken operation to four houses. In 2007, the land was put into a trust and transferred to Fox Hound Lane, LLC. At present, Ray and Barbara continue to harvest corn and beans. Their goal is to ultimately pass this Century Farm to another family member who will continue the legacy that started more than 108 years ago.

Picture (L to R): Beth Cahall, Barbara and Ray Ellis, Christie and Doug Conaway attended the Century Farm Ceremony held at the Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village, honoring the more than 100 years their farm has been engaged in agriculture.

Fifer Orchards, Inc. (Wyoming, Kent County): The Fifer Family was presented with the Century Farm Award for their family farm, located on Allabands Mill Road in Wyoming.

The century-long legacy started in 1919 when Charles Frederick Fifer, Sr. purchased three farms (The Black Farm, The Ed Jackson Farm, and The Ike Jackson Farm), totaling 330 acres. Charles and his wife Mary raised six children – two became doctors, two became teachers, and two became farmers. Over the years, members of Fred and Harvey’s families carried on the hardworking vision of Charles Fifer, Sr., keeping the “Family Farm” in the family. With the dedication of each Fifer family member, the farm grew in size and scope every step of the way.

Today, the third and fourth generations of the Fred Fifer, Jr. clan continue to operate as Fifer Orchards, Inc. During their tenure, the farming operation has grown exponentially, increasing owned and rented acreage to over 3,000 acres. The family has focused on preserving farmland, orchards, and wildlife habitats. They grow a very diverse mix of crops, including asparagus, strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes, flowers, sweetcorn, peaches, apples, and pumpkins, for both commercial and retail. The third and fourth-generation family members hope the fifth generation will continue the wonderful agricultural heritage that started over 100 years ago.

Picture (L to R): Multiple generations of the Fifer Family attended the Century Farm Awards Ceremony recognizing Fifer Orchards, Inc. for being in agriculture since 1919, including Bobby and Candice Fifer, Carlton Fifer, Curt Fifer, Mary Fifer Fennemore, Michael Fennemore, Sr., and Michael Fennemore, Jr.

