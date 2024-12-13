Oregon is one of six states to begin testing milk for H5N1 Avian Influenza 

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), with significant input from Oregon’s dairy industry and processors, is launching its milk testing and monitoring program this week. The program aims to protect farms, farmworkers, and communities from H5N1 avian influenza. Select processors will begin collecting raw (unpasteurized) milk samples this week, and more processors will join the program in the next few weeks. It’s estimated that by January 2025 more than 75 percent of Oregon’s milk will be under surveillance. To date, Oregon has not confirmed H5N1 in dairy cattle or milk.

On December 6, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the start of its National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS), naming Oregon as one of six states included in its first round of states to begin periodic testing of raw or unpasteurized milk. Oregon’s dairy industry and processors agreed to go a step further and collect samples weekly. The Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (OVDL) at Oregon State University (OSU) will test the milk samples and share the results with USDA.

“The Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (OVDL) is an integral partner in Oregon's response to the current Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak,” said Dawn Dirks, OVDL, Supervisor of Molecular Diagnostics, Virology and Serology. “We are proud to continue to provide important lab capabilities in support of agricultural and human health, both in Oregon and expanded to the larger community."

“We have been working very closely with Oregon’s dairy industry and processors since the first cow tested positive for H5N1 in Texas back in March 2024,” said ODA State Veterinarian Ryan Scholz. “With great collaboration and resources like the OVDL lab at OSU, Oregon’s weekly milk testing program is ready to launch, and just days after the federal order was issued, giving Oregon farmers, farmworkers, and consumers better confidence in their workplace safety and food safety.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly tested pasteurized milk on store shelves nationwide to reaffirm its safety. Other dairy products, like cheese and ice cream, have also been found safe. However, the FDA continues to urge people against consuming unpasteurized milk since it doesn’t undergo the heating process that kills off viruses and bacteria.

USDA continues to stress to farmers nationwide that effective biosecurity practices are the best weapon against the spread of disease. All farms should review their biosecurity practices otherwise known as procedures implemented to reduce the risk and consequence of infection with a diseasing causing agent that can include but is not limited to how to properly handle new animals and visitors, limiting contact with outside animals and how to prevent interspecies disease transmission, even if H5N1 has not been detected in their state or region.

ODA is committed to its milk testing and surveillance program and will continue collaborating with Oregon’s dairy industry, processors and USDA to ensure the program is helping to protect farms, farmworkers, and communities from H5N1.