New $2 Billion Marketing Assistance Program Now Available From USDA for Specialty Crop Producers

Program Supports Market Expansion of Current and New Markets

Washington D.C. | December 12, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) $2 billion Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program, aimed at helping specialty crop producers expand markets and manage higher costs, is now accepting applications.

The program application period opened Tuesday, December 10th, and the deadline to apply is Wednesday, January 8th , 2025.

“Specialty crop growers have typically faced higher marketing and handling costs relative to non-specialty crop producers due to the perishability of fruits, vegetables, floriculture, nursery crops and herbs,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Through this marketing assistance program, we can expand U.S. specialty crop consumption and markets by providing specialty crop producers the financial support needed to help them engage in activities that broaden and enhance strategies and opportunities for marketing their commodities.”

Funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation, MASC is designed to help specialty crop producers meet higher marketing costs related to:

Perishability of specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, floriculture, nursey crops and herbs;

Specialized handling and transport equipment with temperature and humidity control;

Packaging to prevent damage;

Moving perishables to market quickly; and

Higher labor costs.

MASC Eligibility - To be eligible for MASC, a producer must be in business at the time of application, maintain an ownership share and share in the risk of producing a specialty crop that will be sold in calendar year 2025.

MASC covers the following commercially marketed specialty crops:

Fruits (fresh, dried);

Vegetables (including dry edible beans and peas, mushrooms, and vegetable seed);

Tree nuts;

Nursery crops, Christmas trees, and floriculture;

Culinary and medicinal herbs and spices; and

Honey, hops, maple sap, tea, turfgrass and grass seed.

Eligible established specialty crop producers can apply for MASC benefits by completing the FSA-1140, Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) Program Application, and submitting the form to any FSA county office by Jan. 8, 2025. When applying, eligible specialty crop producers must certify their specialty crop sales for calendar year 2023 or 2024.

New specialty crop producers are required to certify 2025 expected sales, submit an FSA-1141 application and provide certain documentation to support reported sales i.e., receipts, contracts, acreage reports, input receipts, etc. New producers are those who began producing specialty crops in 2023 or 2024 but did not have sales due to the immaturity of the crop, began producing specialty crops in 2024 but did not have a complete year of sales or will begin growing specialty crops in 2025.

Applying for MASC - To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit the USDA/FSA MASC website here.

MASC Payments - For established specialty crop growers, those who certify crop sales in 2023 or 2024, FSA will calculate MASC payments based on the producer’s total specialty crop sales for the calendar year elected by the producer. FSA will issue MASC payments after the end of the application period. If demand for MASC payments exceeds available funding, MASC payments may be prorated, and the payment limitation of $125,000 may be lowered. If additional funding is available after MASC payments are issued, FSA may issue an additional payment.

More Information - Additional information on MASC is available in the Notice of Funding Availability, which went on public inspection in the Federal Register on Dec. 9, 2024.

See the USDA/FSA Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – USDA Farm Service Agency News | Contact: FSA Vermont State Executive Director John Roberts | john.roberts2@usda.gov