Funs.AI: The World’s First Crypto-Compliant SocialFi Platform

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funs.AI is the world’s first crypto-compliant social platform developed by Silicon Valley startup Knowpia Inc. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, Funs.AI aims to redefine the social experience, offering a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates social economics, digital asset trading, and e-commerce functionality.Core Features of Funs.AI Beta Version1. Content Creation and SharingUsers can create and share content in various formats (text, images, videos, etc.) and engage in creative interactions with others.2. User InteractionUsers can follow one another, like, comment, and share posts, building deep social connections.3. Digital Asset WalletThe platform’s built-in crypto wallet allows users to manage their KNOWP tokens and other digital assets, making transactions, storing, and sending tokens secure and easy.4. Incentive SystemUsers’ social interactions are converted into platform points, which are exchanged for KNOWP tokens daily, directly empowering social participants' economic benefits.5. Tipping FeatureWith KNOWP tokens, users can tip posts or creators, providing direct support for content creators.6. Image Interaction ToolsThe platform offers diverse image interaction tools, including features like face-swapping and cameo-style features, adding innovative ways to engage with content.7. Sticker MarketplaceUsers can buy, sell, or trade stickers within the platform, enhancing social interaction with personalized emotional expressions. Creators can earn KNOWP tokens by designing and selling stickers.Funs.AI’s Key Advantages1. Security and ComplianceThe platform strictly follows a compliance strategy, issuing STO tokens according to SEC regulations and actively responding to the latest regulatory requirements (such as the FIT21 Act) to protect investors. KNOWP token holders are also company preferred shareholders, enjoying dividend earnings.2. Efficient Blockchain TechnologyBuilt on the BASE blockchain, the platform provides fast transaction processing and low gas fees, significantly enhancing the user experience.3. Rich AI Creation ToolsFuns.AI includes a variety of AI tools that lower the barriers to content creation, enabling users to easily generate high-quality content.4. Smart Social Relationship RecommendationsUsing machine learning, the platform recommends potential friends and communities based on users' interests, helping establish deeper social connections.5. Content Moderation and Fraud DetectionAI technology is used to proactively filter out harmful content, ensuring user authenticity and platform security.6. Attracting Web 2.0 Huge Volume UsersUsing Web2 user access mechanisms, Funs.AI seamlessly integrates with the Web3 world, attracting large numbers of traditional internet users. This enables easy access to the new opportunities blockchain offers, rapidly expanding the user base and driving the platform’s sustainable growth.Future PlansFuns.AI plans to officially launch its Beta version in Q1 2025, offering users worldwide a fresh SocialFi experience. The platform will gradually expand with more features and professional services, including instant messaging, communities, advertising, and e-commerce, aiming to build a more comprehensive social ecosystem. This will lay a solid foundation for the 2025 end-of-year listing on compliant exchanges.Join Funs.AI and Embrace the New Social EraFuns.AI is not just a social platform, but a new bridge connecting social interactions with financial opportunities. From content creation to economic incentives, Funs.AI provides endless possibilities for users. Join us now to explore the future of the SocialFi space, which is set to become the largest and most high-growth segment in the blockchain industry!

