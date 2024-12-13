Electric recycling trucks to replace diesel fleet in Southeast Michigan, delivering cleaner air, lowering costs and supporting communities

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has been awarded $4.4 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Program to deploy 15 all-electric recycling trucks, along with 15 charging stations to support the fleet, across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties. These cutting-edge clean vehicles will replace aging diesel-powered vehicles, reducing air pollution, protecting public health, and cutting costs while helping the state achieve the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

“Today’s investment from the Clean -Heavy- Duty Vehicles Program allows the state to deploy 15 electric recycling trucks, upgrade infrastructure, and provide drivers and mechanics with new skills,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Investing in clean energy technologies benefits everyone and ensures Michigan stays at the forefront of the clean energy economy. These investments will reduce air pollution, lower costs, and support cleaner transportation solutions in overburdened communities in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.”

The project prioritizes vehicles operating in historically disadvantaged communities that are more vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change and air quality challenges. These electric trucks are expected to cut 1.19 metric tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 1,545 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per vehicle over their 15-year lifespan. These pollutants are linked to increases in cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses. By targeting the areas with the highest need and cutting air pollution, communities will benefit from cleaner, more environmentally friendly ways to remove waste without further contributing to air pollution.

Additionally, these vehicles cost less to operate and maintain, saving taxpayer money. They are also quieter than traditional models, reducing road noise in neighborhoods.

The funding includes training for 30 drivers and mechanics through partnerships with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Electric Vehicle Jobs Academy. The Electric Vehicle Jobs Academy is ensuring anyone can “Make it in Michigan” by equipping workers with the skills needed for high-demand, good-paying careers in clean energy and advanced mobility.

“Our state is at the forefront of an economic transformation, with historic federal funding bringing a surge of good-paying clean energy jobs to Michigan,” said LEO Director Susan Corbin. “To seize this opportunity, we must ensure our workforce is ready to meet the demands of these industries. By investing in skills training and workforce development, we’re equipping Michiganders with the tools they need to thrive while cementing Michigan’s position as a leader in innovation and economic growth.”

Michigan continues to be a national leader in clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. Michigan has established robust EV infrastructure and is growing faster than the national average. Last year, the state increased its number of public direct current fast charging stations by 52%. Michigan now boasts 3,900 charging ports, making clean transportation more accessible than ever. Investing in clean energy technology and innovative transportation solutions, like today’s announcements, will help ensure Michigan remains globally competitive and continues to remain at the cutting edge of automotive manufacturing.

“This project highlights Michigan’s commitment to improving quality of life for our residents, especially in disadvantaged communities,” said Zachary Kolodin, chief infrastructure officer of Michigan and director of the Michigan Infrastructure Office. “By delivering cleaner air, creating good-paying jobs, lowering costs, and fostering healthy communities, we are ensuring that federal investments in clean energy directly benefit the people who need it most. Michigan continues to lead the way in modernizing infrastructure and advancing equitable, sustainable solutions for years to come.”

The truck replacement project received technical support from the Michigan Infrastructure Office’s Technical Assistance Center. This project will launch in January 2025 and is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The EPA’s Clean Heavy Duty Vehicles Program is made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). According to a recent report, Michigan is No. 1 in the nation for IRA projects, which have resulted in more than $26 billion in new investments across the state. This funding, in tandem with Governor Whitmer’s bipartisan economic development tools, is growing Michigan’s clean energy economy, supporting the middle class, creating good-paying, in-demand manufacturing jobs, bringing supply chains home, and lowering costs for families.