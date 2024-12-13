Column: Will ChatGPT fuel frivolous lawsuits or just a lot of legal headaches?

(Subscription required) One concern is whether LLMs pose a risk to the rule of law by lowering the cost barrier to entry of bringing non-meritorious lawsuits. Will the capability to draft complaints quickly and affordably disrupt the rule of law by creating an influx of frivolous lawsuits? For practitioners, understanding the implications of this technology and its potential to increase the burdens placed on an already-strained legal system is important.

