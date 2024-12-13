Raffles Singapore Awarded Inaugural Green Globe Certification

Raffles Singapore

Green Globe has awarded the iconic Raffles Singapore its inaugural certification in acknowledgement of the property’s sustainable management and operations.

Achieving the Green Globe certification is a significant milestone for Raffles Singapore and a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability.” — Christian Westbeld, Managing Director of Raffles Singapore

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded the iconic Raffles Singapore its inaugural certification in acknowledgement of the property’s sustainable management and operations.Christian Westbeld, Managing Director of Raffles Singapore and Regional General Manager of Raffles Indonesia said, “Achieving the Green Globe certification is a significant milestone for Raffles Singapore and a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability. This certification reflects the collective effort of our team to integrate responsible practices into every facet of our operations, ensuring that our legacy of luxury and heritage is preserved for future generations in harmony with our planet. We are proud of the dedication and innovation demonstrated by our team, and we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in sustainable hospitality.”Preservation of the Hotel’s Rich HeritageAs Singapore’s oldest hotel established since 1887, Raffles Singapore is one of the few remaining great 19th century hotels in the world. The hotel is deeply committed to preserving its status as a National Monument and works closely with the Preservation of Sites and Monuments Board (PSM) to ensure its historical and architectural integrity is maintained. Through this partnership, the hotel adheres to stringent guidelines and conservation practices that protect its heritage and legacy. Regular maintenance, restoration projects, and careful preservation of original features are undertaken with the guidance and support of the PSM. This collaboration not only safeguards the iconic charm and elegance of Raffles Singapore but also ensures future generations can continue to experience the rich history and cultural significance of this beloved landmark.Given this rich heritage, the hotel presents daily tours for its residents, led by resident historians who share the history and cultural heritage of the destination through anecdotes, photos and artifacts. Raffles Singapore is also a proud supporter of the annual Singapore Heritage Festival, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry and historical legacy of the island. During the festival this year, the hotel has hosted amongst others a series of engaging events including guided heritage tours. This involvement not only highlights a commitment to preserving and sharing Singapore's traditions but also offers guests and visitors an immersive experience into the timeless attributes that define Raffles Hotel.The Heritage Gallery at Raffles Boutique, curated by the National Heritage Board, offers a captivating journey through the collated history of Raffles Singapore. This thoughtfully designed gallery showcases a rich collection of artifacts, photographs, and narratives that celebrate the hotel's iconic legacy and its pivotal role in Singapore's heritage and its economic success today.Sustainable Singapore SlingIn November 2018, the Singapore Sling returned to the Long Bar following a two-year restoration of the hotel. The iconic cocktail returned with a refreshed taste profile, crafted to suit the modern palate while staying true to its original recipe. Working closely with Proof & Company and ecoSPIRITS, the elevated Singapore Sling has become the forerunner for Raffles Singapore in its move to reduce single-use waste and the property’s carbon footprint. Brass Lion Gin, Luxardo Cherry Sanque Morlacco and Ferrand Dry Curaçao - the key ecoSPIRITS ingredients used in the Singapore Sling are all delivered in ecoTOTE format, saving tens of thousands of glass bottles each year.Furthering the sustainability profile of the cocktail, both the Luxardo Maraschino Cherries used as a garnish and the exclusive Long Bar Scrappy’s Spiced Plantation Bitters are shipped in large low-waste formats, eliminating several thousand kilograms of packaging waste per year. To top things off, single-use plastic straws have also been replaced with biodegradable versions made with potato starch (BioPot).Using the ecoSPIRITS Carbon Calculator developed by Deloitte, it is estimated that the Singapore Sling saves the equivalent of 200g of CO2 emission per serving. Furthermore, every time a customer at the Long Bar purchases a Singapore Sling, they are indirectly contributing to sustainability efforts which have positive impacts beyond Singapore’s shores. Under the ecoSPIRITS Forest Program, Raffles is planting one native tree in the Kalimantan or Sumatran rainforest for every 25 Singapore Slings served, leaving a permanent legacy of carbon reduction and reforestation of endangered wild areas.Shop for Good at Raffles BoutiqueIn 2024, Raffles Singapore continued its long term collaboration with Community Chest with the launch of a year-long partnership entitled Shop for Good. Since 1983, Community Chest has been in partnership with the people, public and private sectors to create a collaborative and impactful social service ecosystem. This collaboration marks an extension of the hotel’s relationship with Community Chest that dates back to their inception.Shop for Good is an initiative that aims to foster a spirit of giving back to communities and cultivating a strong sense of social responsibility among employees and guests. First commencing in April 2024, three social agencies set up shop for three months within a dedicated space at Raffles Boutique, the hotel’s retail concept store. Agencies change every quarter to ensure that different associations and artisans or cottage craftspeople can benefit from participating in this ongoing initiative.The first three agencies to take part were social enterprises from TOUCH Community Services, Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS), and the Society for the Physically Disabled (SPD). Members of the public and visitors warmly embraced the opportunity to see and purchase the handcrafted and specially designed merchandise made by each agent’s respective beneficiaries that were exhibited and sold. Each item for sale follows a different theme each quarter with full proceeds going back to the agencies as well as social enterprises nominated by the Community Chest.Media ContactJesmine HallDirector of Marketing CommunicationsRaffles SingaporeJesmine.Hall@raffles.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.