Katy Perry to Perform in Copenhagen in 2025

Popular world concert tour coming to Royal Arena

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copenhagen has been added as a stop on American singer Katy Perry’s “The Lifetimes” World Tour. The European leg of the tour is currently scheduled to run from October 7th through November 4th, beginning in Glasgow, Scotland, and ending in Paris, France. The Lifetimes tour is expected to be one of Europe's most popular concert tours of 2025.

Perry is an internationally acclaimed pop artist known for her chart-topping hits like "Roar," "Teenage Dream," and "Firework," which have earned her multiple Grammy nominations and widespread recognition as one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Beyond her music, she is celebrated for her vibrant stage presence, bold fashion choices, and her role as a judge on the television show American Idol.

The Royal Arena performance will also be one of Copenhagen’s biggest events of the year.

Here’s the key information:

Date: 19 October 2025

Location: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18-20, 2300 København, Denmark

Venue capacity: ~17,000 (depending on stage configuration)

Opening act(s): To be determined

Gates open: Not yet announced

Tickets: Available through her official tour page (https://www.katyperry.com/#live) and secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged.

Rules: Royal Arena’s rules include: no smoking, no professional recording devices, and no dangerous objects. Find more here: https://www.royalarena.dk/en/rules-for-royal-arena.

Public transport: Royal arena is accessible by public transportation via the Ørestad and Vestamager Metro stations and the Ørestad regional train station

T

his information is provided as a courtesy to attendees. If you have questions or are looking for official guidance, Royal Arena staff can be contacted at: E-mail: info@royalarena.dk or phone: 0045 32 460 460.

About EuropeTripDeals.com:

EuropeTripDeals.com, established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web’s most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.