California invested $13 billion this year to build safer, more climate-resilient roads and highways, faster

A large portion of the funding was derived from the landmark federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), contributed more than $6.5 billion to the year-long effort, while SB 1 funded another $2.7 billion.

The state has invested in an expansive and versatile portfolio of 885 projects during 2024 that reflect the demands of a diverse and ever-changing economy that ranks among the largest in the world.

“The future of California’s transportation system relies on providing safer, more equitable and accessible travel options for all Californians and people who visit our majestic state from across the world,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “The significant funding levels allow Caltrans to forge ahead with its mission to connect communities and manage infrastructure assets that serve as the economic and cultural lifeblood of our neighborhoods for now and into the future.”

All regions of California, from a wildlife crossing in the northernmost part of Siskiyou County to better pavement at the border with Mexico, received funding. Projects will be constructed on major interstates in metropolitan areas and small highways in the state’s more rural enclaves. They range in scale from a $298,000 safety improvement project in Tahoe City to a $254.2 million effort to improve freight mobility along the Interstate 15 corridor through Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Among the improvements are hundreds of miles of new bike lanes, funding for cleaner-fuel technology across the transportation system, hydrogen fueling stations, improving numerous bridges, increasing rail opportunities and new systems to better connect California’s vast animal habitats.

Below is a sample of approved projects that will improve lives for Californians, regardless of their travel mode: