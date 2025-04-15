Submit Release
First Partner Siebel Newsom releases recommendations for improving support for survivors of sexual assault

The working group, composed of experts across government, public health, law enforcement, the judicial system, and advocacy was convened by First Partner Siebel Newsom in 2023 to address the persistent challenges in the response to sexual violence. The report serves as a blueprint for policymakers, law enforcement, healthcare providers, and community leaders to make meaningful progress. 

The working group’s report highlights California’s leadership in addressing sexual violence, including the establishment of the nation’s first Victim Compensation Program, the creation of Rape Crisis Centers, and the implementation of trauma-informed practices. Yet, it acknowledges that systemic barriers continue to prevent survivors from accessing the care and justice they deserve.

The recommendations include:

  • Evidence-based educational materials on sexual assault myths and trauma survivor behaviors for defense attorneys to review before a trial begins;
  • Trauma-informed jury instruction as well as required trauma-informed training for district attorneys;
  • A clear process for reporting survivor feedback and implementing policy changes based on feedback;
  • Ensured culturally specific, language-accessible support, so no survivor is left behind;
  • Strengthened prevention efforts, including consent-based education in our schools;
  • And the coordination of services statewide, so healing and support are available no matter your zip code.

The full report is available here.

