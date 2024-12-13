I-40/US 93 interchange starts taking shape in Kingman

KINGMAN – A project to construct a free-flowing interchange between Interstate 40 and US 93 is quickly transforming the landscape along I-40 in this northwest Arizona community, with crews clearing land for new travel lanes, removing sound walls and preparing the foundations for new bridges.

This progress comes six months into the Arizona Department of Transportation’s $106 million project to eliminate delays that can occur for passenger and truck traffic on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona. Instead of traffic stopping for a traffic signal on Beale Street at I-40, a mile of new ramps will allow traffic to flow freely between I-40 and US 93.

Some of the most visible progress on the I-40/US 93 interchange project is along a golf course west of Stockton Hill Road, where crews have leveled a slope to allow for new travel lanes. Further west, crews have drilled eight shafts needed to widen the existing Clack Canyon Road bridges. And the site of a new Beale Street overpass has been excavated, with a concrete foundation now in place.

As construction continues, the public can expect daytime and nighttime work, rock crushing operations in the work area and short closures of US 93 for rock blasting. ADOT is maintaining two lanes of travel in each direction during peak travel times, with lane restrictions limited to off-peak hours. Drivers are able to continue exiting both US 93 and I-40 at Beale Street to access businesses, Route 66 and downtown Kingman.

Construction is expected to continue into 2027, when the interchange will open with 6 miles of widened or newly constructed roadway. The project includes five new bridges, two bridge widenings, four bridge rehabilitations and two miles of sound walls.

The project is creating a mile of new highway carrying traffic northwest of the existing interchange at I-40 and Beale Street. Other features include:

Widening more than a mile of I-40 in both directions between the new interchange and Stockton Hill Road

Adding a merge lane on US 93 northbound

Widening and/or rehabilitating four bridges on I-40

Building sound walls along a portion of I-40 to the west of Stockton Hill Road

Constructing drainage features

The interchange is designed to handle projected traffic growth for the next 25 years.

For more information on the Kingman interchange project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/WestKingmanTI.The webpage includes a flyover video simulation of what the interchange will look like.