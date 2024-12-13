ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 13-16) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – No full closures are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 13-16), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The following lane and interchange restrictions are planned along Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- East- and westbound I-10 narrowed to two or three lanes in areas between 40th Street and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Dec. 16) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Both HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: The schedule is subject to change depending on progress with construction work. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- 40th Street closed in both directions at I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Dec. 16) for bridge work. The east- and westbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street also will be closed. Plan on using detours via 32nd Street or Broadway Road.
Drivers should focus on safe driving behaviors, including using seat belts, keeping speeds in check, staying alert and avoiding distractions. Never drive while impaired and plan ahead to use a designated driver or ride service.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.