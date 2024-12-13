ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 13-16) - Phoenix Area

East- and westbound I-10 narrowed

to two or three lanes in areas between 40th Street and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Dec. 16) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Both HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Note

:

The schedule is subject to change

depending on progress with construction work.

More information:

I10BroadwayCurve.com